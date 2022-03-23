Garrett's girls coach honored by his peers

Garrett girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot is one of six coaches who have earned IBCA District Coaches of the Year. The Railroaders went 27-2 this season, winning the Warsaw Holiday Tournament, NECC regular-season and tournament titles, Class 3A Woodlan Sectional and Bellmont Regional.

Lapadot has a 179-79 record in 11 seasons at the Garrett head coach. He is a Garrett graduate and was an assistant for 16 years before taking over as head coach. He will also serve as a Junior All-Stars coach this spring.

The other five coaches who earned Bob King Coach of the Year honors include Joe Huppenthal of Lake Central, Donna Buckley of Noblesville, Ginny Smith of Westfield, Tony Hasenour of Forest Park and Anthony Thomas of Waldron. The award is selected by members of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

BASEBALL

Extra inning rules to stay in place

Automatic runners in extra innings are sticking around for a third straight season. Despite an easing of pandemic restrictions, Major League Baseball and the players' association reached a tentative agreement to keep the rule starting each team with a runner on second base during extra innings for this season. The deal is subject to approval by baseball owners, which likely will take place next week, a person familiar with the agreement said Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized. The agreement was first reported by the New York Post. The agreement regarding on-field rules modifications also includes expanding active rosters from 26 players to 28 from opening day on April 7 through May 1 this year, due to the delayed start of spring training.

GOLF

Michigan course awarded US Open

Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Michigan,, reeling from a fire that destroyed its century-old clubhouse last month, has landed the U.S. Open in 2034 and 2051, the USGA announced. The governing body also said Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, previously scheduled to have the U.S. Open in 2034, will host the major in 2033.

Tennis

World No. 1 Ash Barty retires

World No. 1-ranked Ash Barty, 25, has announced her retirement from tennis. The announcement comes less than two months after she won her home Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles title.

Barty said in an emotional video posted on social media: “I don't have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more. I am spent.”

Barty, who left tennis in 2014 to pursue a professional cricket career but returned to the sport two years later, won her three major singles titles on three different surfaces — on clay at the 2019 French Open, on grass at Wimbledon last year and on the hard courts of Melbourne Park at the Australian Open in January.

Nadal to miss 4 to 6 weeks

Rafael Nadal will be sidelined for four to six weeks because of a rib injury, putting in jeopardy his preparations for the French Open in two months. Nadal said he underwent exams after arriving in Spain from the United States and results showed he has a stress fracture on one of his left ribs. The injury was sustained in the semifinals at Indian Wells against Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal lost in the final to Taylor Fritz on Sunday.