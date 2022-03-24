New York to lift vaccine mandate on athletes

NEW YORK – New York City's mayor will announce today that he's exempting athletes and performers from the city's vaccine mandate for private workers, a move that will allow Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play home games and unvaccinated baseball players to take the field when their season begins.

Mayor Eric Adams will make the announcement this morning and it will be effective immediately, according to a person familiar with the upcoming announcement who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The city's sweeping vaccine mandate for workers will still apply to people with other types of jobs, including government employees.

Adams had said he felt the vaccine rule was unfair when it came to athletes and performers because a loophole in the measure, imposed under his predecessor, allowed visiting players and performers who don't work in New York to still play or perform even if they are unvaccinated.

Irving, a vaccine holdout, had been among the most high-profile people affected. He was able to rejoin the team in January but only when the Nets played out of town games.

This month, concerns had been raised that the rule would also affect Major League Baseball.

Yankees star Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status this month, leading to speculation that another New York team would be hobbled by a player's refusal to get inoculated.

The Yankees open their season at home against the Boston Red Sox on April 7.