Osaka gets cheered, wins Miami opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Naomi Osaka was greeted by some cheers when she walked onto the court, then the cheers got significantly louder ones when her work for the day was done.

Maybe the comforts of home helped.

Flashing the level of play that vaulted her to No. 1 in the world not too long ago, Osaka had little trouble in defeating Astra Sharma of Australia 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday – the first full day of play at the Miami Open.

Osaka is Japanese-born, calls California home now, but spent much of her youth in South Florida, basically just a few miles north of where the Miami Open is now played at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins' home.

It was Osaka's first match since a March 12 loss at Indian Wells, when she was rattled by a derogatory shout from a spectator.

Osaka will next face No. 13 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany – like Osaka, another former world No. 1 – in the second round.

COLLEGES

Player says he's contacted TCU

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin said Wednesday that he has attempted to apologize to a TCU dance team member after a video widely circulated on social media showed the Pac-12 Player of the Year possibly making contact with her after the Wildcats' second-round victory. Mathurin didn't say what response, if any, he got from an email he sent through the TCU athletic department when trying to relay his apology. He wouldn't answer a follow-up question about whether he recalled touching the dancer or not when leaving the floor after the overtime victory over the Horned Frogs on Sunday night.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Blackhawk plans football team

Blackhawk Christian will be introducing an eight-man football team this fall. The school, which has not previously fielded a football team, has posted a job listing for a head football coach, who would begin work in July. The Indiana Football Coaches Association is piloting an eight-man program for small schools this year.

Gymnastics coach receives honor

Homestead gymnastics coach Jodi Hardwick has been named ICGSA District Coach of the year. Spartans won the Concordia Sectional, set a school scoring record of 112.800 as they claimed the Huntington North Regional and finished second at the state finals.

Top 60 workout field announced

Eight local boys players were selected to the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Workout, scheduled for Sunday at Marian University in Indianapolis. The invitees include Caedmon Bontrager of Leo, Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Chris Hood of East Noble, Jalen Jackson of Northrop, Karson Jenkins and Aidan Lambert of Snider and Fletcher Loyer of Homestead. Joe Reidy of Woodlan was also invited but is unable to participate. Central Noble coach John Bodey was been invited to help coach during the workout.

Signing

North Side's Rodney Woods signed to play football with Flyght Academy Prep in Dayton.