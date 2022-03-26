Mad Ants fall short in loss at Coliseum

The Mad Ants' Darius Adams intercepted a pass at his own baseline, went the length of the court and hoisted a shot as he and the Motor City Cruise's Luka Garza fell to the Memorial Coliseum floor.

No foul was called on Garza – despite the Mad Ants' protests – and the Cruise escaped with a 113-111 victory in front of an announced crowd of 3,083 on Friday night.

It was only Fort Wayne's second loss in its nine games. It was led by Adams' 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting, Gabe York's 27 points and Jordan Bell's 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Walt Lemon Jr. added 16 points and six assists for the Mad Ants (15-15).

Motor City (20-9) was paced by Garza's 21 points, on 8-of-14 shooting, and 10 rebounds.

The Mad Ants, down 69-57 at halftime, opened the second half with a 21-7 run to take a 78-76 lead.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings

North Side senior Landon Herrera will sign Wednesday to play soccer at Huntington University. ... South Side's Ashton Johnson has announced his commitment to Saint Francis basketball.

Figure skating

Sakamoto wins world title

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan built on her big lead following her short program in the women's free skate to win the title Friday at the world championship in Montpellier, France.

Tennis

Miami Open

In Miami Gardens, Florida, 18-year-old Coco Gauff, the 14th-seeded American, whose home is about a 45-minute drive north from where she's playing the Miami Open, got past Wang Qiang of China 7-5, 6-4 on Friday – avenging a first-round loss to her in the Australian Open this year. In men's second-round play, No. 10 Cameron Norrie defeated fellow British player Jack Draper in straight sets. No. 17 Pablo Carreno Busta and No. 31 Fabio Fognini also prevailed.