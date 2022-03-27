MLB umps to check more for substances

Major League Baseball is asking umpires to make more random checks of pitchers for sticky substances after watching its crackdown become less effective late last season.

MLB instituted regular checks June 21 for grip aids. Seattle's Héctor Santiago was ejected June 27 and Arizona's Caleb Smith was tossed Aug. 18. Both received 10-game suspensions.

Last season, umpires checked all starting pitchers multiple times and all relievers either at the end of his first inning or when removed, whichever occurred first. Caps, gloves and fingertips were checked.

“Rather than focusing on uniforms and belts, umpires have been given additional guidance to help them determine whether a pitcher's hand or fingers contain a foreign substance in violation of the rules,” MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill wrote in a memorandum.

Basketball

Pacers fall

In Toronto, Pascal Siakam scored 23 and the Toronto Raptors routed the depleted Indiana Pacers 131-91 in a game delayed 70 minutes because of a speaker fire.

Buckeyes' star opts for NBA

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell has decided to skip his senior season and declared for the NBA draft. He averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists last season.

Baseball

Reds add Pham to outfield mix

The Cincinnati Reds signed outfielder Tommy Pham. The 34-year-old ,eight-year veteran, spent the last two seasons with the Padres. He is a career .265 hitter with 97 homers and 300 RBI.

Figure skating

Uno finishes 1st

Olympic bronze medalist Shoma Uno concluded a dominant figure skating world championships in Montpellier, France, by winning the gold, while Vincent Zhou of the U.S. earned the bronze. Yuma Kagiyama finished second to his Japanese teammate in the short program and free skate.

HOCKEY

NHL roundup

In Detroit, Brayden Point scored a power-play goal at 2:28 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning earned a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. ... In Las Vegas, Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4.

Horse racing

Baffert horse victorious

In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Country Grammer provided Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert with victory in the $12 million Dubai World Cup.

Tennis

Medvedev rising up rankings

In Miami Gardens, Florida, The top-seeded Daniil Medvedev opened his quest at trying to reclaim the world's No. 1 ranking by topping Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open. Medvedev can reclaim the No. 1 spot by making the semifinals.