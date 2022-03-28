Homestead runner sets indoor record

Homestead's Addison Knoblauch set the Indiana high school indoor 3,200-meter run record during the large school session of the Hoosier State Relays in Bloomington on Saturday, winning the race in 10:11.92. Addison Wiley of Huntington North also ran under the old record, finishing second with a time of 10:13.40. Wiley later helped the Vikings to a second-place finish in the distance medley relay in 12:23.11.

Morgan Patterson of Northrop won the 60-meter large school hurdles in 8.90 seconds, and North Side's Jaliyah Page was right behind at 8.91.

Niesha Anderson of Snider was second in the shot put with a mark of 43 feet, 3.75 inches.

Carroll's Jaxon Zollinger was third in the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet.

In the small school session, the Concordia boys won both the 4x800 and the distance medley relays in 8:18.28 and 10:44.31, respectively. The Concordia girls took second in both events in 10:08.70 and 13:18.36. The Churubusco boys won the 4x200 relay in 1:33.17.

Gus Martinez of Bluffton won the boys 60-meter hurdles in 8:56 seconds.

Riley Burroff of Churubusco was third in the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 4 inches.

The Concordia boys finished second behind Indianapolis Chatard in the boys small school standings with 50 points. Churubusco was fifth with 41 points. The Concordia girls were fifth with 32 points.

AUTO RACING

Verstappen wins Saudi F1 event

Formula One champion Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc three laps from the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, for his first win of the season and 21st of his career. Leclerc remains top of the standings after two races. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished third.

COLLEGES

Warriors win NAIA bowling

Indiana Tech came out of the elimination bracket to win the NAIA men's bowling championship over the University of St. Francis (Illinois) in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The Warriors outlasted the Fighting Saints 175-171 in the final set. Marcus McClain of Indiana Tech was named tournament MVP.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Half teams put pair on All-NE8

Four of the NE8's eight schools landed two players on the all-conference boys basketball first team: Leo is represented by DJ Allen and Caedmon Bontrager; Norwell by Lleyton Bailey and Luke McBride; Columbia City by Mason Baker and Andrew Hedrick; and New Haven by Darrion Brooks and Jakar Williams. Huntington North's Zach Hubartt and DeKalb's Connor Penrod also were named to the first team.

Signings

North Side's Landon Herrera will sign to play soccer at Huntington on Wednesday. ... South Side's Ashton Johnson will sign to play basketball at Saint Francis on April 12.

HOCKEY

Penguins blow out Red Wings

Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 in Pittsburgh.

TENNIS

Spaniard reaches 4th round

Paula Badosa of Spain defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2 in Miami Gardens, Florida, to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open. Badosa could vault to No. 2 in the world rankings after the tournament is over. On the men's side, Nick Kyrgios beat No. 31 seed Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-4.