Mastodons' Godfrey says he's returning

Purdue Fort Wayne guard Jarred Godfrey will return to the Mastodons for a fifth season, he announced Monday, making use of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted to all players during the coronavirus pandemic.

Godfrey has been named all-conference three times in his four years with the Mastodons, including a first-team All-Horizon League selection this season, when he averaged 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 38% from 3-point range.

He helped PFW to a share of the regular-season Horizon League title and a program Division I record 10 consecutive wins.

“I love Purdue Fort Wayne and am so grateful for the support of our city,” Godfrey said in a statement on social media. “I'm eager to defend our regular season championship and strive for even more next year. I'm already back at work preparing to represent the Mastodons.”

Godfrey is fourth in PFW history with 1,613 points and needs 453 to surpass John Konchar for the program record. He needs to play in 20 games next season to break Cameron Benford's record of 141 games with the Mastodons.

BASKETBALL

NBA news

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both be listed as doubtful when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks tonight. James suffered a sprained left ankle Sunday during the Lakers' loss at the New Orleans Pelicans. ... Boston center Robert Williams III has torn cartilage in his left knee that will require surgery, likely keeping him out for the rest of the regular season and well into the playoffs.

COLLEGES

Trine runner sets school record

Trine senior Evie Miller, a Homestead graduate, was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women's Track Athlete of the Week after setting a school record of 16:26.99 in the 5,000-meter run over the weekend at the Raleigh Relays at North Carolina State.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Central Noble player honored

Central Noble senior Connor Essegian was named the IBCA District 1 Player of the Week for his performance in the Class 2A state finals Saturday, when the Cougars fell 62-49 to Providence. Essegian scored 18 points and had four rebounds and three assists in the loss.

Area signings

DeKalb's Brenna Spangler has signed to play volleyball at Goshen. ...

Four Northrop seniors will have signing ceremonies Wednesday: Alexa Huth, softball, Indianapolis; Aniya Moore, track and field, Muskingum; Jarick Aguilar, soccer, Trine; and Amanda Thatcher, basketball, Anderson. ...

Five Warsaw athletes will sign with college programs May 16: Josh Pelfrey, football, Trine; Judah Simfukwe, men's basketball, Goshen; Diana Martinez, cheerleading, Columbia College of Missouri; Ava Knight, cross country and track, DePauw; and Julius Jones, football, Saint Francis.

HOCKEY

K's lose player to AHL's Henderson

Henderson of the American Hockey League called up Lynden McCallum from the Komets. McCallum, 22, has 14 goals and 27 points in 31 games with the Komets and one goal and four points in 17 games with Henderson this season.

TENNIS

Osaka reaches Miami quarters

Naomi Osaka reached the quarterfinals at the Miami Open by beating Alison Riske of the U.S. 6-3, 6-4 in Miami Gardens, Florida. No. 2 Iga Swiatek also rolled into the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 14 Coco Gauff. In the men's third round, top-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Spain's Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4.