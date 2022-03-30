Boys basketball coach at Luers steps down

Bishop Luers boys basketball coach Fonso White announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down after four years. Bishop Luers went 33-58 and claimed an SAC title during White's tenure.

The Knights won just one game in the season before White's arrival and went 4-18 with one SAC win in his first season. But Bishop Luers improved to 15-7 and claimed the SAC regular-season crown by going 7-2 in conference play in 2019-20, beating both Carroll and Snider to break a three-way tie atop the standings. The Knights lost in the first round of the sectional tournament that year, falling to Leo.

White was named The Journal Gazette's SAC Boys Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

The Knights went 5-18 under White this season.

White and his family continued to live near Indianapolis while he coached Bishop Luers. He also went 20-32 in a previous two-year stint at Clinton Central.

BASEBALL

MLB news

The Chicago White Sox added to their outfield depth, acquiring Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster. ... Right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract on Monday. Archer, 33, made five starts and one relief appearance for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, posting a 4.66 ERA in 191/3 innings. He was sidelined for the majority of the season with tightness in his right forearm.

GOLF

Speculation up on Woods' return

Tiger Woods flew to Augusta National on Tuesday, sparking speculation the Masters next week could be his first time competing against the best since a car crash 14 months ago severely injured his right leg. Woods has not said anything publicly or even walked in a way that suggested he would be ready to play his first major – and first PGA Tour event – since the Masters in November 2020. Woods is a five-time Masters champion who can play every year. It's up to him to tell Augusta National whether he will play, and that can happen up until the start of the tournament.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Loyer tops 3-point event

Fletcher Loyer, a Homestead senior who has signed to play college basketball at Purdue, won the 3-point shooting title at the 11th annual High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Shooting Championships in New Orleans. He beat Austin Montgomery to win the men's division and then defeated Iowa women's basketball signee Taylor McCabe in the Battle of the Champions. A team that included Loyer, Alabama men's signee Rylan Griffen and Georgia Tech women's signee Tonie Morgan won the competition's Team Shootout, as well.

Area signings, commitments

DeKalb soccer player Hope Lewis will sign with St. Xavier on Friday, and her teammate Ana Estrada will sign with IU South Bend on Tuesday. ...

Huntington North soccer player Gabe Castillo will sign with Saint Francison April 12. Teammate Braden Estep, will sign with Trine on April 14. ...

Snider senior linebacker and defensive end Markell Keal has committed to play football at Concordia St. Paul.

TENNIS

Medvedev wins at Miami Open

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open by defeating Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. 7-5, 6-1 in Miami Gardens, Florida. If Medvedev wins his next match, he'll ascend to No. 1 in the world rankings.