Mad Ants win, but can't reach playoffs

The Mad Ants have been eliminated from playoff contention in their 15th season, but they did get a victory Wednesday – 130-121 over the Capital City Go-Go at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In what's their last home game of the season – the Mad Ants split games between Gainbridge and Memorial Coliseum – they were paced by Darius Adams' 31 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Nate Hinton had 29 points and Walt Lemon Jr. added 24 points and eight rebounds for the Mad Ants (16-16), who have two road games remaining. Gabe York had 17 points.

For Capital City (20-9), which is in second place in the Eastern Conference, Jaime Echenique had 36 points and 16 rebounds. Jordan Goodwin added 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Basketball

East Noble grad in transfer portal

Akron forward Ali Ali, an East Noble graduate, entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-8 Ali led the Zips with 13.9 points per game this season on 46% shooting and 41% from 3-point range. He added 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

St. Peter's coach to Seton Hall

Shaheeen Holloway is leaving Saint Peter's for Seton Hall just days after helping the school make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight.

Celtics lose center

The Boston Celtics say center Robert Williams III is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee.

Football

NFL news

Bruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will step in as coach. ... Malcolm Jenkins is retiring after a 13-year career in the NFL in which he established himself as one of the league's best all-around safeties with the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles and a leading voice for social justice. ... The Chicago Bears signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year contract.

High schools

2 local stars up for Mr. Basketball

Central Noble's Connor Essegian and Homestead's Fletcher Loyer have been named finalists for the Indiana Mr. Basketball award, along with Travis Grayson of Chesterton, CJ Gunn of Lawrence North and Braden Smith of Westfield. The IndyStar will announce the winner on Saturday. Wisconsin-bound Essegian is the 10th-leading scorer in Indiana boys basketball history and averaged 26.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists as his Cougars went 28-3 and reached the state finals for the first time. Loyer, who was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year, is a Purdue signee who averaged 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals.

Soccer

US women's fight for pay ongoing

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the union for its women's national team are set to negotiate past the expiration of their collective bargaining agreement today in an effort to reach a deal on equal pay.

Tennis

Another quick win for Pegula

In Miami Gardens, Florida, No. 16 seed Jessica Pegula made the semifinals at the Miami Open, benefiting from a second consecutive abrupt ending. She won her quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Paula Badosa 4-1 after the Spaniard retired five games into the first set. Pegula has played four matches so far in this tournament, needing only 51/2 in those wins.