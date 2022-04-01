Xavier rallies, wins NIT with late shot

NEW YORK – Jack Nunge made the go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left and Xavier won its first NIT championship in 64 years Thursday, rallying for a 73-72 win over Texas A&M at Madison Square Garden.

Colby Jones scored 21 points for the Musketeers (23-13) and was selected the tournament's most outstanding player. Dwon Odom added 18, and Nunge had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Xavier.

It was the last National Invitation Tournament title game at Madison Square Garden for at least a couple of years – ending tradition that dates to 1938. MSG won't host the semifinals and finals in 2023 and 2024. The NIT has started a bid process to find new sites for those years.

Quenton Jackson had 23 points for the Aggies (27-13), left out of the NCAA Tournament despite reaching the SEC final, where they lost to Tennessee.

BASEBALL

Guardians leave it to Bieber

Shane Bieber will throw the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians. As expected, Bieber will start the season opener April 7 at the Kansas City Royals. Manager Terry Francona made the formal announcement after speaking to the right-hander, who missed three months last season with a shoulder strain.

BASKETBALL

Mad Ants fall

Darius Adams scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists, but the Mad Ants lost 131-110 to the Westchester Knicks at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The Mad Ants' 15th season will conclude there at 7 p.m. Saturday. Andrew Rowsey had 17 points for the Mad Ants (16-17). Nate Hinton and Troy Baxter Jr. added 15 apiece.

Football

Lineman picks IU

Indiana football added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when William Larkins, a three-star offensive lineman from Hollywood, Florida, chose the Hoosiers over offers from Michigan and Florida Atlantic. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Larkins is the No. 794 player in the country and the 62nd-ranked interior offensive lineman, according to 247sports.com.

NFL news

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. ... Safety Dean Marlowe, who set a career high with 67 tackles while starting nine games for Detroit in 2021, signed a one-year deal with Atlanta.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings

Several Northrop athletes signed to play in college: Alexa Huth (softball, Indianapolis); Aniyah Moore (track and field, Muskingum); Jarick Aguilar (Soccer, Trine); Amanda Thatcher (basketball, Anderson).

Tennis

Osaka reaches Miami final

In Miami Gardens, Florida, unseeded Naomi Osaka, a former No. 1 player, defeated No. 22 Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Miami Open semifinals to reach a championship match for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open, and will meet either No. 16 Jessica Pegula or No. 2 Iga Swiatek on Saturday.