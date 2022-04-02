VanMeter joining Pirates after trade

Ossian native Josh VanMeter, a Norwell graduate and former TinCaps player, was traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom he is likely to begin the season in the major leagues.

VanMeter, who turned 27 in March, is entering his fourth big league season after earning a career-high 310 plate appearances with Arizona in 2021, when he hit six home runs, drove in 36 and batted .212 with a .297 on-base percentage and .394 slugging percentage.

VanMeter, a San Diego Padres' selection in the 2013 draft, played second base and third base with the Diamondbacks. Arizona designated VanMeter for assignment Sunday, and the Pirates gave up minor-league pitcher Listher Sosa to acquire VanMeter.

BASKETBALL

Warriors' Curry out for a while

Golden State star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season because of a sprained ligament in his left foot. Coach Steve Kerr has full confidence in Curry being able come back quickly to contribute once he's healthy to do so.

Pacers fall to Celtics; skid at 6

Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum had 31 to help the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 128-123 in Boston. The Pacers lost their sixth straight game despite getting 30 points from Tyrese Haliburton.

HOCKEY

NHL roundup

Ross Colton scored two goals and added an assist, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point both had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in Tampa, Florida. …

Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in Detroit.

SOCCER

Passed-out Solo arrested on DWI

Former U.S. women's national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside, police in Winston-Salem said.

CORRECTION

Because of a reporting error, one of the high school tennis players to watch was incorrect in a story on Page 2B on Wednesday. Carroll's Samantha Hess is not expected to play for the Chargers this year.