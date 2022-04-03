Letter to Sports Editor

Coliseum deserves postseason high school basketball

Now that the IHSAA state basketball tournaments have concluded, several questions arise.

1. Isn't Fort Wayne still the second largest city in the state?

2. Didn't Fort Wayne have several contending teams and individuals in our area?

3. Isn't Memorial Coliseum still a great venue for basketball?

4. Then why can't we get a sectional, regional or semistate tourney here?

I can't see any reason why a basketball fan must travel to Elkhart, Huntington, Auburn, Garrett, Bluffton, Logansport, New Castle, North Judson or Triton when we have the fans, facilities and accommodations here.

In 1956 we hosted a 16-team sectional that drew 48,941 spectators for the four days plus a regional and semistate tourney that packed the house. Sixty-six years later we have none.

LARRY YANT

Fort Wayne