Swiatek tops Osaka for Miami Open title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Iga Swiatek ended her journey to the women's No. 1 ranking in fitting fashion.

Swiatek continued her searing start to 2022 Saturday, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the women's title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches.

Swiatek, who will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at No. 1 in the women's rankings officially when the points are updated Monday, also completed the so-called Sunshine Double – winning both Indian Wells and Miami. She's the fourth woman to do so, joining Victoria Azarenka (2016), Kim Clijsters (2005) and Steffi Graf (1994 and 1996).

BASEBALL

Ailing Scherzer misses workout

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer is dealing with a hamstring issue and isn't sure when he'll pitch next. A day after the Mets said star Jacob deGrom will miss significant time with a shoulder injury, Scherzer was scratched from his outing Saturday morning in a simulated game.

BASKETBALL

Mad Ants close season with win

Jordan Bell had 29 points, 11 rebounds and five steals to lead the Mad Ants to a 117-99 victory over the Westchester Knicks in the finale of Fort Wayne's 15th season. Bell made 11 of 14 shots for the Mad Ants (17-17), who got 25 points from Gabe York at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The Knicks had defeated the Mad Ants 131-110 there Thursday. Darius Adams had 21 points. Walt Lemon Jr. added 14 points and 11 assists for the Mad Ants. Louis King scored 29 points and had nine rebounds for Westchester (17-15).

COLLEGES

Mastodons win in volleyball

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team picked up a road Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association win against Lindenwood in four sets (25-15, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17) in St. Charles, Missouri. Jon Diedrich had 24 kills and eight digs. Rico Wardlow added 11 kills and hit a team high .611. Zach Solomon notched a career high 42 assists for the Mastodons (15-10, 6-6 MIVA).

Tech wins WHAC championship

The Indiana Tech men's volleyball team defeated Aguinas 3-2 (23-25, 25-21, 25-13, 21-25, 15-12) to win the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament title at the Schaefer Center. Daynte Stewart had 20 kills, Brandon Jones had 54 assists, and Joey Hermes had 24 digs to lead the Warriors.