IU guard Johnson faces multiple charges

Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement, according to multiple reports and the Monroe County Correctional Center.

“Indiana University Athletics and the men's basketball program are aware of the charges involving Xavier Johnson,” an Indiana spokesperson said in a statement. “IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.”

Former Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart, who is in the transfer portal and does not plan to play for Indiana next season, was also in the car with Johnson, but was not arrested, Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain told WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

Johnson started 34 of Indiana's 35 games this season, averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 assists, including 16.6 points and 6.6 assists in his final 10 games. The only game he did not start came against Northwestern on Feb. 8, when Johnson was among five players suspended for what coach Mike Woodson called a curfew violation.

The point guard, who played three seasons for Pittsburgh before transferring to Indiana, has one year of eligibility remaining. He has not yet announced whether he plans to return.

AUTO RACING

Brittany Force wins Top Fuel

Brittany Force beat out three other world champions to pick up her first NHRA win of the season at the Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 2017 world champion had a run of 3.718-seconds at 338.00 mph in the championship quad of Top Fuel, topping four-time defending world champ Steve Torrence, Tony Schumacher and Antron Brown. Ron Capps won the Funny Car. Erica Enders won the Pro Stock for her second win of the season and ninth in Las Vegas.

GOLF

Roundup

J.J. Spaun won his first PGA Tour event – and his first trip to the Masters – by firing a final-round 69 at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. In his 147th PGA Tour start, Spaun survived a double-bogey start to his round by recording five birdies with no bogeys to finish at 13-under at TPC San Antonio. It gave him a two-shot margin over Matt Kuchar (69) and Matt Jones (66). ...

Steven Alker cruised to his second victory on the PGA Tour Champions, shooting a 7-under 65 in the final round to win the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Mississippi, by six shots.

HIGH SCHOOL

Spartans pitcher tosses no-no

Homestead sophomore Alex Graber threw a no-hitter in his first varsity start for the Spartans baseball team, striking out 10 in five innings in a 12-0 win against Olney on Saturday. Homestead opened the weekend at Vincennes Lincoln with a 13-5 win over Evansville Central in eight innings on Friday and lost to Gibson Southern 9-5.

SOCCER

Cubs owners look to buy Chelsea

The owners of the Chicago Cubs have laid out their vision for Chelsea should they succeed in their bid to buy the English club. And it includes a pledge to never participate in a European Super League.

TENNIS

Spaniard, 18, wins Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, the No. 14 seed, shook off a slow start to beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-4 in the Miami Open final. Alcaraz, 18, became the youngest champion in Miami Open history – Novak Djokovic was 19 when he won the tournament for the first time – and picked up $1,231,245 for the victory, nearly doubling his career earnings with one check.