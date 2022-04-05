2 area players join state All-Stars team

Central Noble's Connor Essegian and Northrop's Jalen Jackson have been named to the 2022 Indiana All-Stars team. The IndyStar announced the full team of 14 on Monday. Homestead's Fletcher Loyer, the runner-up for Mr. Basketball, declined an invitation to play with the All-Stars.

The Indiana Senior All-Stars will play the Junior All-Stars on June 8, and then will play two games against the Kentucky All-Stars at Owensboro, Kentucky, on June 10 and at Southport Fieldhouse on June 11.

The rest of the All-Stars roster includes Mr. Basketball Braden Smith of Westfield, Amhad Jarrard of Mount Vernon, Tayshawn Comer of Cathedral, Travis Grayson of Chesterton, Peter Suder of Carmel, Ryan Conwell of Pike, C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North, Tae Davis of Warren Central, Branden Northern of Silver Creek, Jaxon Edwards of Cathedral and Javan Buchanan of Lafayette Jefferson. Jalen Washington of Gary West was selected but is not expected to compete due to injury. Chad Johnson of South Bend Adams will serve as head coach, and Steve Lynch of Brownsburg and Rob Yoder of Westview will be assistant coaches.

The team is finalized by All-Stars game director Mike Broughton, who takes statewide voting by coaches and media members under consideration.

BASKETBALL

Cavaliers coach fined $15,000

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fined $15,000 by the NBA for criticizing the officials after Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Upset by inconsistency in calls and the Sixers getting 42 free throws, Bickerstaff said the game “was taken” from the Cavs.

Nets rule out Simmons' return

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons was on the practice court Monday, but don't expect to see him in a live game anytime soon. Nets coach Steve Nash ruled Simmons (back) out for appearing in games this week or for the play-in tournament – which could be the Nets final game of the year if they finish the regular season with the ninth or 10th seed, then lose their sudden-death matchup next Tuesday.

COLLEGES

Warriors No. 3 seed in volleyball

The Indiana Tech men's volleyball team will be the No. 3 seed for the NAIA national championship. Tech earned an automatic bid as the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament champion and is making its second straight appearance in the national tournament. The tournament begins April 12 at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa. The Warriors will battle sixth-seeded Benedictine University Mesa at 11 a.m. April 14 in the final match of pool play. The four winners of the pools will advance to the national semifinals April 15 with the national championship match set for the following day.

W. Michigan hires basketball coach

Western Michigan hired longtime Michigan State assistant Dwayne Stephens to lead its men's basketball program, pending board approval. Stephens, was on coach Tom Izzo's staff for 19 seasons. Clayton Bates resigned as Western Michigan's coach last month after winning eight games in his second season.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Signings

Five Snider athletes are scheduled to sign with college programs on April 14: Tyrese Brown, Trine football; Markell Keal, Concordia St. Paul football; Grant Brown, Wabash basketball; Cylie Pyle, Saint Francis golf; and Quincy Myatt, Saint Francis football.