Marathon bans those from Russia, Belarus

BOSTON – Athletes from Russia and Belarus previously accepted to compete in this year's Boston Marathon who are currently residing in either country will no longer be allowed to participate, the Boston Marathon Association announced Wednesday.

The exclusion from the world's oldest annual marathon also extends to athletes previously accepted into the B.A.A.'s 5K event. However, it doesn't affect Russian or Belarusian athletes registered for the events who are not residents of the countries. They will be allowed to compete but won't be able to run under their country's flag.

The B.A.A. said it won't recognize the country affiliation or flags of Russia and Belarus until further notice.

The B.A.A. will also provide all Ukrainians registered in the marathon or 5K and unable to compete with a refund or option to defer to a future year.

BASEBALL

News roundup

The Cleveland Guardians and All-Star third baseman José Ramírez agreed to a $124 million, five-year contract on the eve of opening day. Ramírez's deal runs through the 2028 season and includes a full no-trade clause. ... Former All-Star CC Sabathia was hired Wednesday as a special assistant to Commissioner Rob Manfred. The 41-year-old, who retired after the 2019 season, is tasked with addressing player relations, diversity, equity and inclusion, social responsibility, youth participation and broadcasting. ... Major League Baseball and NBC agreed to a new Sunday morning package of broadcast streams that will start at 11:30 a.m. and noon. The deal requires all other big league games on those days be scheduled to start no earlier than 1:30 p.m. The package announced starts May 8, with the Chicago White Sox at Boston. That game will be broadcast by NBC in addition to being streamed on Peacock. All other games will be available only on Peacock. The first six games are to start at 11:30 a.m. and the rest at noon.

Basketball

All-Star Game to stay in Utah

The NBA plans to keep its next All-Star Game in Salt Lake City in February, despite its opposition to Utah's ban on transgender youth athletes playing on girls teams.

Dream get No. 1

The Atlanta Dream acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft from Washington on Wednesday. The Mystics obtained the No. 3 overall pick Monday and the No. 14 selection.

Football

Notre Dame gets DL in transfer

Notre Dame football added a graduate transfer to its defensive line when 6-foot-2, 293-pound former Harvard standout Chris Smith decided to flip his commitment from Minnesota to the Irish. Smith, who will likely play defensive tackle for the Irish, had 40 tackles, including five for loss, 31/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games for the Crimson in 2021 and was first-team All-Ivy League. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Soccer

US men schedule prep matches

The United States will host Grenada on June 11 and play at El Salvador three days later in World Cup prep matches. The CONCACAF Nations League matches will follow exhibitions June 1 and 5, the latter possibly against Uruguay. The U.S. also is planning exhibitions for Sept. 23 and 27.