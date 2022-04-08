2 Black coaches join lawsuit against NFL

NEW YORK – Two Black coaches joined Brian Flores on Thursday in his lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices by the NFL when there are vacancies for coaches and general managers.

The updated lawsuit in Manhattan federal court added coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton.

The lawsuit said Wilks was discriminated against by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 when he was hired as a “bridge coach” but was given no meaningful chance to succeed, while Horton was subjected to discriminatory treatment when he was given a sham interview for the Tennessee Titans head coach position in January 2016.

Flores also criticized the NFL in the rewritten lawsuit for its response to the lawsuit he brought against it and its teams several weeks ago.

The lawsuit added the Houston Texans to the teams Flores has alleged discriminated against him, saying the Texans engaged in “blatant retaliation” by removing him from consideration for its head coach vacancy after he sued the league.

BASEBALL

MLB news

The Chicago White Sox placed third baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day injured list and expect him to miss the first three weeks of the season because of a strained right oblique. … The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Alec Mills (back), left-hander Wade Miley (elbow) and shortstop Andrelton Simmons (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list. … The Cleveland Guardians made official a $20 million, five-year contract with Emmanuel Clase, ensuring one of the breakout stars of the rechristened club will be closing games for the foreseeable future. … All-Star closer Ryan Pressly signed a $30 million, two-year contract to stay with the Astros.

BASKETBALL

2 Mad Ants get 2-way deals

Gabe York and Nate Hinton, who played this season for the Mad Ants, signed two-way contracts with the Indiana Pacers. Two former Mad Ants, Terry Taylor and Duane Washington Jr., had occupied the Pacers' two-way contract spots before they had them converted to standard NBA deals Wednesday. York averaged 21.8 points and a G League-leading 2.5 steals for the Mad Ants. Hinton averaged 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

COLLEGES

Turnstone, IU players partner

Indiana basketball players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson have partnered with Turnstone and Stop the Violence Indianapolis through Hoosiers For Good, an organization that has facilitated NIL deals between 14 IU athletes and eight charitable organizations throughout the state. The 14 athletes will earn a total of $470,000 to promote their respective charities, the IndyStar reported.

Denver reaches hockey final

Carter Savoie scored with 14:53 gone in overtime to lead Denver past Michigan 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinal at Boston and into the NCAA championship game.