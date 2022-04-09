Lavin hired to coach San Diego basketball

SAN DIEGO – Steve Lavin, the former coach at UCLA and St. John's, was hired Wednesday night to take over the struggling program at the University of San Diego.

Lavin, 57, replaces Sam Scholl, who was fired March 6 after the Toreros went 15-16 in a third straight losing season. The Toreros have had just four winning seasons and one NCAA Tournament appearance under three coaches since Brad Holland was fired after going 18-14 in 2006-07.

Athletic director Bill McGillis said Lavin had been a candidate since the beginning of the monthlong search process.

Lavin was 145-78 at UCLA in seven seasons from 1996 to 2003 and took the Bruins to the Sweet 16 five times and the Elite Eight once.

He was 92-72 at St. John's from 2010 to 2015, with two NCAA Tournament appearances.

COLLEGES

Veteran Tech coach resigns

Indiana Tech women's soccer coach Jim Lipocky is stepping down after leading the program for the last 15 years. He was the fourth-longest tenured member of the Warriors' athletic department. He holds the program record for wins with 108 and led the 2012 team to a 16-4-1 record, the second-most wins in a season in program history.

Denver seeks 9th hockey title

Denver is going for a record-tying ninth NCAA hockey championship. Minnesota State is hoping for its first. It will be the blue bloods vs. the new blood in the Frozen Four final tonight in Boston.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Commitment

Leo senior Luke LaGrange has committed to play basketball at Huntington.

TENNIS

Becker faces time in prison

Former tennis great Boris Becker could face a jail sentence after being found guilty of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from a bank account after he was declared bankrupt. A jury at London's Southwark Crown Court convicted Becker on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

CORRECTION

Because of a reporting error, catcher Tucker Barnhart's team was incorrect in a story on Page 1B Friday. Barnhart plays for the Detroit Tigers.