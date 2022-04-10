Women's wrestling wins NAIA status

The NAIA National Administrative Council voted Saturday to make women's wrestling the organization's 28th championship sport, graduating from invitational status. At least 40 NAIA schools must sponsor a sport before it is eligible for championship status.

The NAIA will now begin determining a national championship format and qualifying procedure, which should be announced this summer.

Indiana Tech recently concluded its second women's wrestling season, finishing 11th at the NAIA National Invitational with Sam Snow, Tehani Soares and Elly Kumza earning All-American honors.

Saint Francis, Huntington and Grace do not field women's or men's wrestling teams.

BASEBALL

TinCaps road game postponed

The second game of the TinCaps' season-opening series against the Dayton Dragons was postponed Saturday because of wet field conditions at Dayton's Day Air Ballpark. The teams will conclude their three-game series today with a doubleheader; the first game will start at 1:09 p.m. The second will follow 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Commitment

Northrop senior Mansa Wimes has committed to play men's soccer at Trine.

HOCKEY

Jackets beat Wings in OT

Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Red Wings 5-4 in Detroit.

SOCCER

US women roll over Uzbekistan

Sophia Smith scored three goals and the U.S. women's national team beat Uzbekistan 9-1 in Columbus, Ohio, to extend the team's unbeaten streak on U.S. soil to 66 games. The two teams play again Tuesday in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Ronaldo slaps phone from fan

Cristiano Ronaldo apologized for what he described as an “outburst” after Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League. Footage shared on social media showed Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter's hand as he left the field at Goodison Park in Manchester, England.

'Peace Tour' opens in Greece

Wearing the names of heavily bombarded cities on its jerseys, Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk opened a series of charity games on a government-backed “Global Tour for Peace” with a 1-0 loss at Greek league leader Olympiakos in Athens, Greece.