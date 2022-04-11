TinCaps split pair; Mears homers twice

The TinCaps picked up their first win of the season Sunday, a 13-2 walloping of the Dayton Dragons behind a pair of Joshua Mears home runs and another long ball from top prospect Robert Hassell III. But the TinCaps dropped the second game of the doubleheader necessitated by Saturday's postponement due to wet field conditions.

Fort Wayne took a 2-0 lead in the opening inning of the first contest at Day Air Ballpark when Hassell and Mears hit back-to-back solo homers.

Hassell added a two-run single in the third, and second baseman Jarryd Dale made it a four-run inning with a two-run home run for a 6-0 edge.

The TinCaps added seven more runs in the sixth inning, capped when Mears launched a shot off the scoreboard in left-center field for a three-run homer.

Right-hander Alek Jacob earned the victory with three shutout innings in relief, in which he struck out five. Jacob has pitched 222/3 professional innings without giving up an earned run.

Fort Wayne (1-2) dropped the second game 5-1 despite taking the lead in the second inning when Dale doubled and scored on a wild pitch.

Starting pitcher Jackson Wolf could not hold the advantage and gave up two runs in 11/3 innings.

AUTO RACING

Leclerc wins Australian GP

Charles Leclerc completed a dominant weekend in his Ferrari by converting his pole position into a comprehensive triumph in the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia. Leclerc, 34, extended his lead in the drivers' championship while claiming his second win of the season.

BASEBALL

Snell scratched

San Diego scratched starting pitcher Blake Snell from the lineup just before game time Sunday because of “left adductor tightness.”

BASKETBALL

NBA roundup

Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points as the Cavaliers took the No. 8 play-in spot – and a matchup against Brooklyn – with a 133-115 victory in Cleveland over the Milwaukee Bucks, who sat Giannis Antetokounmpo and their other regulars. ... Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had 20 points, a career-high 16 assists and 10 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets locked up seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 134-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers in New York. ... Former Purdue Fort Wayne star John Konchar started for the seventh time this season in the Grizzlies' season finale against Boston and notched his first career triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. He shot 7 for 11 from the field and added two steals and a block as Memphis lost 139-110.

COLLEGES

Bomb threat delays game

Louisville's baseball game against North Carolina was delayed more than two hours following a bomb threat made on an online forum that forced the evacuation of the Cardinals' stadium, a school spokesman confirmed.

FIGURE SKATING

Top American, 16, retiring

Alysa Liu, a 2022 Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at age 16. Already a two-time national champion, Liu posted her decision Saturday on Instagram. She made the Olympic team despite having to withdraw from the trials in January when Liu tested positive for COVID-19.

SOCCER

Investigation of Ronaldo begins

Police are investigating an incident that saw Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter's hand as he left the field after a loss at Everton. The force in Liverpool is appealing for witnesses after footage was posted on social media following United's 1-0 Premier League loss Saturday.

TENNIS

Olympic champ wins on clay

Belinda Bencic won three of the last four games to outlast Ons Jabeur 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 and win the Credit One Charleston Open for her first clay-court championship. Bencic won her sixth career WTA title and first since winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.