Northrop football to move up to Class 6A

The IHSAA released team sports classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years Monday. Northrop will move up to Class 6A in football.

The Bruins have an enrollment of 2,080, the smallest student body of any 6A school aside from Indianapolis Cathedral, which has been promoted after winning the Class 5A state title in 2021.

Bishop Dwenger will remain in Class 5A for football because of the success factor. Woodlan is moving up to Class 3A due to enrollment, and Churubusco is bumped up to 2A.

Bishop Luers will move from 3A down to 2A in boys and girls basketball and volleyball due to enrollment. Fremont is moving up to Class 2A in boys and girls basketball and volleyball, and Canterbury is moving down to Class A in boys and girls basketball because of enrollment, although the Cavaliers boys soccer team will remain in Class 2A due to the success factor.

Blackhawk Christian will remain in 2A for boys basketball due to the success factor.

Bishop Dwenger girls soccer, which had moved up to Class 3A due to the success factor, will move back down to 2A.

New Haven boys soccer has moved up to Class 3A due to enrollment, but the Bulldogs will remain in 2A for girls soccer.

Columbia City and DeKalb girls soccer both move up from 2A to 3A due to enrollment (the Eagles and Barons boys soccer teams were already in Class 3A), and the East Noble girls dropped to Class 2A (the Knights boys will remain in 3A).

The Woodlan girls moved up to Class 2A based on enrollment, joining the Warriors boys.

BASEBALL

News roundup

Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount. Ross will serve his suspension today at Pittsburgh. If Thompson doesn't appeal his punishment, he will begin his suspension today too. ... The Lerner family, which has owned the Washington Nationals since 2006, is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise.

COLLEGES

Mastodons 2nd at The Jewell

Kasey Lilly and the Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team finished second at Northern Kentucky's The Jewell tournament in Batavia, Ohio. Lilly's 141 was just one shot back of the individual medalist: Chicago State's Camron Jones. The Mastodons shot 580, just two back of Youngstown State, which won the event.

FOOTBALL

Former Badgers assistant dies

Gary Brown, who rushed for 4,300 yards while playing on three NFL teams in the 1990s before going on to coach running backs in the pro and college ranks, died Sunday. He was 52. Both the Wisconsin athletic department and Dallas Cowboys reported his death. No cause of death was given. Brown had battled cancer on multiple occasions. He coached Wisconsin's running backs last season before departing for health reasons. He coached the Cowboys' running backs from 2013 to 2019.