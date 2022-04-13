Johnson has surgery, plans to keep racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jimmie Johnson doesn't intend to let a fractured right hand keep him off the track.

On Tuesday, the seven-time NASCAR champion who has become an IndyCar Series regular announced on Twitter he had surgery Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, to repair the injury he suffered in a practice crash last weekend.

“From Long Beach to the operating room,” Johnson wrote before citing his plan to test next week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Good news is I plan to be ready for the @IMS test in 9 days and Barber on May 1st. Thank you to all the medical staff involved.”

Testing is scheduled on the Brickyard's historic 2.5-mile oval next Wednesday and Thursday. The series won't race again until stopping at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

BASEBALL

Vin Scully wins magazine's honor

Vin Scully won the second Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. The longtime Dodgers announcer was honored with an annual distinction that recognizes a living individual “who has made significant contributions to the national game.”

COLLEGES

Warriors lose in men's volleyball

No. 3 Indiana Tech gave up a two-set lead and fell 3-2 to No. 14 Georgetown at the NAIA men's volleyball championship in West Des Moines, Iowa. The Warriors won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-16 before losing three straight: 25-23, 25-13, 15-7. Mason Milan led Indiana Tech with 12 kills, and Daynte Stewart had 11. Brandon Jones had 32 assists and Joey Hermes 14 digs. The Warriors continue pool play against No. 8 Benedictine at Mesa on Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Fremont pitcher throws no-hitter

Fremont senior Gabel Pentecost threw a no-hitter and hit a home run to lead the Eagles (1-1, 1-0 NECC) to a 10-0 victory at Central Noble (0-3) on Tuesday. Pentecost struck out six, walked two and had one batter reach on an error in six innings of work.

Area signings

Five Carroll athletes are scheduled to sign with colleges Thursday: Luke Schlatter, track, Indiana Wesleyan; Nicholas Kiplinger, track and cross country, Ohio Northern; Brad Ogle, track and cross country, Indiana Tech; Robert Lohman, track and cross country, Marian; and Jasmine Anderson, basketball, Maine Maritime Academy. ... Layla Huneck will be joining five previously announced Snider athletes at a signing ceremony Thursday, inking to play soccer at Manchester. ...

Leo senior volleyball player Payton Rolfsen will sign with Emory & Henry College on Thursday. ...

Two DeKalb athletes will sign with colleges Thursday: Carter VanGessel, cross country, Trine; and Hope Lewis, soccer, Saint Xavier.

Two Huntington North athletes will sign with colleges: Olivia Hartup, Acro & Tumbling, Trine, April 25; and Gavin Byerley, cross country and track, Manchester, May 5.

HOCKEY

K's sign another UNB player

The Komets have signed forward Mark Rassell, a rookie from the University of New Brunswick. He had six goals and 12 points in 13 games this season. He joins other former UNB players with the Komets: Samuel Harvey, Marcus McIvor and Oliver Cooper.