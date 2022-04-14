Komets defenseman latest to get called up

The Bakersfield Condors became the 14th different American Hockey League team to call up a player from the Komets, as they snagged defenseman Darien Kielb on Wednesday.

It was a day of changes for Fort Wayne, which signed forward Jordan Martel and released forward Matthew Barnaby.

Martel just completed play at the University of Quebec Trois-Rivieres, which won the Canadian University championship in double-overtime last week. He had 20 goals and 34 points over two seasons for UQTR, after he had 65 goals and 135 points in 128 games for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Baie-Comeau Drakkar between 2017 and 2019.

Barnaby played 31 games for the Komets, with five goals and nine points. Kielb had one goal and seven points in 18 games for Fort Wayne and one assist in six games for Laval of the AHL this season.

Komets goalie Samuel Harvey was left off the ECHL's All-Rookie Team, which was unveiled Wednesday.

Baseball

TinCaps rained out, play 2 today

The TinCaps' game against the South Bend Cubs – the second of a six-game homestand – on Wednesday night at Parkview Field was rained out and will be part of a doubleheader today starting at 6:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. Fans who had a ticket to Wednesday's game may redeem their ticket for a future game this season. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for tickets of equal or lesser value, but fans will have the option to upgrade, based on availability.

Bauer time off extended again

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by six additional days through April 22 by Major League Baseball and the players' association.

Basketball

Purdue signs another 7-footer

Purdue officially announced the signing of 7-foot-2 center Will Berg from Stockholm, Sweden. Berg committed in December and sent in his national letter of intent Wednesday, completing a four-man 2022 recruiting class for the Boilermakers that also includes guards Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith and Cam Heide.

Football

Tranquill to host his own show

Drue Tranquill, a former Carroll and Notre Dame player now a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, will host “The Drue Tranquill Show,” available April 21 at anchor.fm/druetranquillshow. The show features conversations with current and former pro athletes. To subscribe to the podcast, which will have new episodes every Thursday, go to Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube, a news release said.

Soccer

Coach apologizes

The coach of Northern Ireland's women's team apologized Wednesday for saying girls and women are susceptible to conceding multiple goals in a short space of time because they are “more emotional than men.” Kenny Shiels, 65, provoked criticism for the comments he made after his team's 5-0 loss to England on Tuesday.