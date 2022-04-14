MMA event at Coliseum mixes local, global talent

Mike Lee's vision for mixed martial arts in Fort Wayne stood as one where he would take fights out of bars and armories and promote a true happening.

As Lee and his team at Lee Brothers MMA prepare Memorial Coliseum for Friday's Art of Scrap 4, the Brazilian jiu jitsu brown belt didn't think his vision would take off quite so fast.

“We were not expecting to be at such a venue so quickly,” Lee said. “But once we got there and realized it was a great venue for what we wanted to accomplish, we couldn't envision going anywhere else. It's everything we wanted it to be, so we've just been able to grow from (Art of Scrap 2) in July.”

Lee Brothers MMA's facility hosted Art of Scrap 1 and the last two events were at the Coliseum. As the event's profile has increased, so too have the level of fights booked – seven fighters for Friday are ranked in the top 10 in their region – and floor seats are sold out.

“We have to educate the audience with what we're trying to accomplish,” Lee said. “What people are not used to is athletes competing in an elevated and enlightened space like the Coliseum. You're going to feel nice, and when the music hits, you're going to feel the bass.

“When people start fighting in the Coliseum and there are cage mics, you can hear the guys making contact. There's a rush when something happens, and everyone just gets lost in that euphoria. People go to live events to have their lives changed. Whatever crowd we have there will have a special experience.”

For the second straight event, former Bellator lightweight world champion Will Brooks will fight in the main event. Brooks, the Midwest's top-ranked middleweight, brings a 22-5-1 record to Art of Scrap 4 where he'll face Rafael Bastos (42-20-1), who trains out of Brazil's Chute Boxe Academy, which has trained fighters since 1978.

“As we've grown the show over the past year, people are coming to (Mike),” Art of Scrap promoter Michelle Lee said. “Chute Boxe is one of the most famous MMA gyms in the world. That's just going to continue to get easier. Guys want to fight on our cards, and that's been a really neat thing that's developed over the last two shows.”

And as Mike Lee explained, there's a balance he wants to strike between bringing in top talent from all over the world while still serving as a high-level outlet for local fighters to stand in the spotlight. He knows fight aficionados will tune in to see competitors like Brooks and Gustavo Gabriel, a fast-rising Brazilian star with a 13-1 record. While they're watching those fighters, they'll get to see Fort Wayne natives Jordan Downey and Jacob Kindig.

“We realized we can get big fights, and that's something we've angled for,” Mike Lee said. “We want to make a well-matched fight for guys from our area.

“We want to find a perfect storm of raising contenders from the area to meet contenders from other regions and showcase great talent.”