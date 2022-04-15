Assistant now leading Luers' boys basketball

Bishop Luers has named Seth Coffing as its new boys basketball head coach. Coffing, who was an assistant coach with the Knights and who teaches health and strength and conditioning, has 20 years of basketball coaching experience, including three years as a college assistant and seven as a high school head coach. he was 71-75 and won two district titles in Michigan.

Coffing replaces Fonso White, who went 33-58 in four years with the Knights, winning an SAC title. They were 5-18 last season.

Basketball

NBA news

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post after the team beat the Clippers in a play-in game Tuesday. ... Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after he was ejected from Wednesday's play-in loss in Atlanta.

COLLEGES

Trine softball scores no-hitter

Trine sophomore Adrienne Rosey tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 15 strikeouts as the Thunder completed a doubleheader sweep of Saint Mary's at South Bend. Trine won the opener 25-0 as Rosey (6-5) completed the 12th no-hitter in the program's history. Trine won the second game 16-1 to improve to 14-9 overall, 4-0 in MIAA play.

Indiana Tech volleyball ousted

The third-ranked Indiana Tech men's volleyball team's season ended with a 3-1 loss (15-25, 20-25, 26-24, 20-25) to No. 8 Benedictine University at Mesa in pool play of the NAIA National Championship at MidAmerican Energy RexPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa. Dante Siracusa had a team-best 10 kills while Daynte Stewart had eight kills and five digs for Tech, which finished 29-3 for national coach of the year Kyle Shondell. Brandon Jones had 29 assists with six digs and two blocks.

PFW athletes earn honors

Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball players Jon Diedrich, Troy Gooch, Bryce Walker and Rico Wardlow received Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association All-League recognition. Diedrich and Gooch made the first team while Walker and Wardlow were named to the second team. ... After a runner-up finish at Northern Kentucky's The Jewell Tournament in Batavia, Ohio, PFW men's golfer Kasey Lilly was named the Horizon League's Co-Golfer of the Week.

BSU football opener changed

Ball State football will open its upcoming season Sept. 1 rather than Sept. 3. The Cardinals will open on a Thursday night against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The teams have never played.

Football

NFL news

Veteran receiver A.J. Green is coming back to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal. ... The Green Bay Packers signed receiver Sammy Watkins.

Golf

Roundup

In Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Cameron Young shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in his RBC Heritage debut. ... In Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Hannah Green shot a 6-under 66 Wednesday to lead after the first round of the LPGA Lotte Championship.