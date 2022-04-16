Purdue's Furst has surgery on his foot

Purdue forward Caleb Furst, a Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian graduate, had surgery on his left foot Tuesday and will miss most of summer workouts, the Boilermakers announced Friday.

Furst is expected to be at full strength when the fall semester begins in August.

The 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball played 34 games for the Boilermakers as a true freshman this past season, starting 12 and averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 57.3% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range in 14.6 minutes per contest.

BASKETBALL

Vitale declares he's cancer-free

Longtime ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale tweeted Thursday that he was cancer-free, and he posted a video of himself ringing a bell in excitement.

COLLEGES

Running back commits to Irish

Notre Dame added a running back to its 2022 recruiting class when Gi'Bran Payne, a Cincinnati native, chose the Irish over offers from most of the Big Ten, Kentucky and others. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Payne is the No. 275 player in the country and the 22nd-ranked running back, according to 247sports.com.

Safety commits to Purdue

Purdue added a commitment to its 2023 football recruiting class when three-star safety Winston Berglund out of Carmel chose the Boilermakers over offers from Michigan, Boston College and Indiana, among others. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Berglund is the No. 11 recruit in Indiana and the 774th-ranked recruit in the country, according to 247sports.com.

PFW to open MIVA tourney

No. 6 seed Purdue Fort Wayne will take on third-seeded McKendree in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association tournament quarterfinals at 8 p.m. today in Lebanon, Illinois. The teams split a pair of matches in the regular season. The winner moves on to face the winner of Lindenwood and Loyola Chicago in the semifinals Wednesday.

Motta fills out his Butler staff

Butler coach Thad Matta announced he has hired former Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues and Kevin Kuwik as assistant coaches. Matta also will retain David Ragland from last season's Bulldogs staff.