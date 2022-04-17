Sooners win NCAA gymnastics crown

FORT WORTH, Texas – Oklahoma captured its fifth NCAA women's gymnastics title Saturday, rallying from last after the first rotation to the top spot at the end behind a stellar performance from junior Ragan Smith.

The Sooners posted a team score of 198.200, just ahead of Florida at 198.075. Utah finished third at 197.750. Auburn and reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee finished off its best season in program history by finishing fourth.

Lee, the first Olympic all-around gold medalist to compete collegiately, finished off her freshman season in style. Her all-around total of 36.250 was second-best behind Florida's Trinity Thomas.

BASEBALL

Buxton has MRI on right knee

An MRI on Minnesota Twins star outfielder Byron Buxton's right knee didn't reveal any structural issues, manager Rocco Baldelli said. Baldelli said a team doctor would examine Buxton but that for now the Twins anticipate he'll be traveling with the team for the next series at Kansas City, which begins Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Wiley sets girls state mile record

Huntington North senior Addison Wiley won the Flashes Showcase Miracle Mile at Franklin Central on Friday night in 4:42.67, the fastest mile ever run by a high school girl in Indiana. Wiley broke the record of 4:45.95 set by Carroll graduate Zoe Duffus at last year's Flashes Showcase, where Wiley finished second. Wiley beat runner-up Karina James by nearly 17 seconds. Homestead's Addison Knoblauch was fifth in 5:02.53.

HORSE RACING

100-times loser Zippy Chippy dies

Zippy Chippy, horse racing's lovable loser for never winning in 100 races, has died at the age of 31. The bay gelding was living at the Bobby Frankel Division of Old Friends Thoroughbred Farm at Cabin Creek near Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York since 2010. The farm said he died Friday night.

TENNIS

US advances in King Cup play

Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula beat Lyudmyla Kichenok and Dayana Yastremska 7-6 (5), 6-3 in doubles play in Asheville, North Carolina, to give the United States a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier.

CORRECTIONS

Because of a reporter's error, a story on Page 1B on Friday misidentified the schools Lilyana Lahr and Felice Mullinax attend. Both are Columbia City runners. … Because of a reporter's error, a story on 1B on Friday misidentified the school AP All-State honoree Owen Duff attends. He plays at Carroll Flora.