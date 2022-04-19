Mad Ants' Anderson on All-G League team

Justin Anderson, who led the G League in scoring when he was called to the Indiana Pacers on March 17, was selected first team All-G League on Monday.

He's the third Mad Ants player in their 15-year history to receive the honor along with Ron Howard (2014) and Tony Mitchell (2013).

Anderson was averaging 27.8 points over 22 regular-season games – along with 47.7% shooting, and averages of seven rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals – before he was called to the NBA for a third time this season. He also spent time with Cleveland.

Also named to the first team by coaches and general managers were: South Bay's Mason Jones, College Park's Justin Tillman, Texas' Moses Wright and Rio Grande Valley's Trevelin Queen, who was selected MVP.

BASEBALL

Former Cub Arietta retires

Jake Arrieta, a key pitcher on the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series championship team, has decided to retire. Arrieta made the announcement during a Barstool Sports podcast. Arrieta, 36, went 5-14 with a 7.39 ERA in 24 starts for the Cubs and San Diego Padres last season. He finishes his career with a 115-93 record and 3.98 ERA in 285 games, 279 starts, over 12 years in the majors.

FOOTBALL

Commanders deny allegations

Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter sent to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The 105-page letter including testimony, emails and other documents came as a response to the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee asking the FTC to look into the team's business practices. The committee last week told the FTC it found evidence of deceptive business practices during the span of more than a decade, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans.

NFL investigating Browns' actions

The Cleveland Browns have spoken to an NFL investigator looking into claims by former coach Hue Jackson, who said the team intentionally lost games – tanked – in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Jackson, now coaching at Grambling State, was fired by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam eight games into the 2018 season with a 3-36-1 record. The Browns went 1-15 in 2016 and 0-16 in 2017.

Ward gets 5-year deal with Browns

Browns two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension with the team, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

HOCKEY

Season over for Wings' Larkin

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin had core muscle surgery, ending his second season as team captain.

Lynch part owner of Kraken

The Seattle Kraken announced that Grammy winner Macklemore and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch are joining the minority investor group. The two are taking small stakes in the franchise but bringing big ideas about community engagement and outreach to go along with their financial commitment.