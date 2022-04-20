TinCaps hit 2 homers in rout of Lugnuts

Brandon Valenzuela and Joshua Mears had three hits and a home run each, Robert Hassell III added two hits including a double and the TinCaps rolled to a 10-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in the opener of a six-game series at Jackson Park.

Valenzuela put Fort Wayne (6-4) in front 2-0 in the first inning with an inside-the-park home run, his first homer of the season. The catcher drove in five runs and has a .532 on-base percentage this season.

Mears and Valenzuela extended the advantage to 4-1 with back-to-back doubles in the sixth, and after the Lugnuts (3-7) closed the gap to one with two runs in the bottom half, Mears made it 5-3 with his third home run of the season in the eighth.

The TinCaps added five insurance runs in the top of the ninth and pounded 12 hits in all. Reliever Ryan Och closed the victory with two scoreless innings.

BASEBALL

Game times down in minors

Minor league games averaged 2 hours, 39 minutes in the first three days with a pitch clock, down 20 minutes from the prior average this season. The pitch clock enforcement began Friday and data with the clock included games through Sunday.

Red Sox's COVID list grows

Boston catcher Christian Vázquez and infielder Jonathan Araúz have been added to the Red Sox's COVID-19 related injury list. The team announced their additions Tuesday, a day after catcher Kevin Plawecki tested and two staffers tested positive for the virus.

BASKETBALL

Irving fined $50,000 by NBA

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA for making obscene gestures and directing profane language toward the crowd during Brooklyn's Game 1 playoff loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

COLLEGES

4-star receiver chooses Irish

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2023 football recruiting class when four-star wide receiver Braylon James of Del Valle High School in Texas chose the Irish over offers from Stanford and TCU, among others.

PFW to face Loyola-Chicago

Purdue Fort Wayne, ranked 15th in the country in men's volleyball, will face No. 11 Loyola Chicago in the semifinals of the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association tournament at 8 p.m. today at Gentile Arena in Chicago. The Mastodons (16-12) are seeded sixth; Loyola (18-8) No. 2. The matchup will be streamed on the web at ESPN+.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Coaching news

Leo football coach Jared Sauder is stepping down after 16 years leading the program. The Lions went 139-42 during that time. Leo is coming off an 11-1 season and has had at least 10 wins in each of the last three years. The Lions have won 18 straight NE8 regular-season games. ...

Derek Gilreath announced that he has accepted an offer to be the new head girls basketball coach at Wawasee.