Red-hot TinCaps top Lansing behind Mears

Joshua Mears turned in his second two-homer game of the season, Robert Hassell III had two hits for the eighth time in 11 games and the TinCaps won their fourth game in a row, beating the Lansing Lugnuts 9-7 at Jackson Park on Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne (7-4) is three games above .500 for the first time since 2019.

TinCaps starting pitcher Robert Gasser pitched five shutout innings and struck out five with a walk and five hits to earn the victory.

Hassell has been on base in all 11 games and has a hit in 10 of them.

Basketball

Villanova coach Wright resigns

Jay Wright, the Villanova basketball coach who led the Wildcats to two national championships and four Final Fours, stunned college basketball with his resignation. The 60-year-old guided Villanova to titles in 2016 and 2018 and just led the Wildcats to the Final Four, where they lost to national champion Kansas. He went 520-197 in 21 seasons at the school and 642-282 overall.

Football

NFL news

All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel told ESPN he has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers as the two sides have been unable to negotiate a long-term deal. ... The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins called Florida 911 dispatchers shortly after he was fatally struck by a dump truck this month, saying his car had run out of gas and she was worried because he wasn't answering the phone.

High schools

Signings

A group of Bishop Dwenger athletes will sign their letters of intent Wednesday at noon in the SAC Gym; Paige Aselage (Trine; cross country, track), Kaylee Mulligan (Indiana; rowing), Simon Garrett (Ave Maria; golf), Beau Jacquay (Saint Francis; basketball), Joe Kelly (Holy Cross College; basketball), and Owen Shively (Manchester; basketball). ...

Wawasee diver Devon Kuhn will be signing with Carthage College at 3:45 p.m. April 29 in the Warrior Room.

Miscellaneous

Turnstone team in championship

The Turnstone Flyers sled hockey team will play in the national championships in Pittsburgh that opens today and runs through Sunday. The Flyers, the Indiana sled hockey state champions, will open national competition Friday against Washington, D.C., at 9:40 a.m. They then face the host Pittsburgh Penguins at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. All games will be streamed live on HockeyTV.com. Information and scores:www.usahockey.com/page/show/903981-disabled-hockey-festival.

Volleyball

Mastodons win, reach MIVA final

No. 6 seed Purdue Fort Wayne defeated second-seeded Loyola Chicago 3-0 (32-30, 25-23, 27-25) in the semifinals of the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association tournament at Gentile Arena in Chicago. Jon Diedrich totaled 16 kills for 15th-ranked PFW (17-12), Rico Wardlow had 15 and Vicente Ibarra added 12 to propel the Mastodons to the championship match against top-seeded and No. 7 Ball State on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Muncie. The Cardinals beat Lewis 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-15) in the semifinals.