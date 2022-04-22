TinCaps' win streak snapped by Lugnuts

The TinCaps saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Thursday in a 2-0 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts at Jackson Field despite seven strikeouts in four innings for starting pitcher Ryan Bergert.

Fort Wayne (7-5) managed only six hits and got shut out for the first time this season. Center fielder Robert Hassell III singled, extending his on-base streak to 12 games, and left fielder Corey Rosier drew a walk, giving him a league-leading 14.

Bergert gave up just one run, a solo homer in the second to Austin Beck, who later had a single that drove in Euribiel Angeles, who was to play for the TinCaps this season before he was traded to the Athletics. Fort Wayne was 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Baseball

MLB news

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave has been extended by an additional week, through April 29, by Major League Baseball and the players' association, the 13th such extension. Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave last July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of MLB and the union after a woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters last year. ... Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 and did not manage the series finale Thursday against Toronto.

Basketball

IU's Phiniseeto Cincinnati

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee will play his final season of eligibility at Cincinnati, he announced. Phinisee, a Lafayette native, played four seasons at IU, averaging 6.5 points and 2.8 assists in 111 games with 69 starts. The Bearcats were 18-15 last season.

Fever waives ex-Indiana star

The Indiana Fever waived former Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg less than two weeks after drafting the 2015 Indiana Miss Basketball in the third round. Patberg was a four-time All-Big Ten selection.

Boxing

Video captures Tyson altercation

Authorities were investigating after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow passenger on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport. The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a Jet Blue plane bound for Florida. “Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” Tyson representatives said in an email to The Associated Press. Prior to the altercation, the man is seen on the video standing over Tyson's seat, waving his arms and talking animatedly while the former boxer sits quietly.

Football

Suit vs. Cowboys' owner dropped

A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit.