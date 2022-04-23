Teammates, coaches memorialize Haskins

PITTSBURGH – Former teammates and coaches bid farewell to Dwayne Haskins during an emotional memorial service Friday, a little less than two weeks after the 24-year-old quarterback died.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and current Ohio State coach Ryan Day were among several hundred mourners who attended a 90-minute service at Allegheny Alliance Church in Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood.

Attendees were handed yellow roses after walking out the front of the church and three doves were released in tribute to Haskins.

BASEBALL

TinCaps game rained out

The TinCaps' game Friday night against the Lansing Lugnuts was rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader today with first pitch in the opening game at 5:05 p.m. at Lansing's Jackson Field.

COLLEGES

Player news

Notre Dame basketball player Dane Goodwin will return for a fifth and final season with the Irish, he announced. ... Former IU center Michael Durr will transfer to Central Florida. ... Former Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson will transfer to Florida Gulf Coast.

Homestead grad nears D-III record

Trine senior Evie Miller ran the second-fastest women's steeplechase in Division III history Friday with a time of 10:06.26 at the 2022 Indiana Invitational in Bloomington. Among D-III runners, she now trails only Annie Rodenfels of Centre, who ran 9:58.83 in 2019.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Fremont sets home run record

Rylee Goetz hit Fremont's 14th home run of the season in a 5-2 win over DeKalb to set a school softball record for the most team home runs in a season. The Eagles are 7-2.

Area signings

Central Noble senior Ryan Schroeder will sign Monday to play basketball at Trine. ...

Huntington North senior Zach Hubartt will sign May 2 to play basketball at Saint Francis. Classmate Dane Blackburn will sign May 6 to run cross country and track at Rose-Hulman.