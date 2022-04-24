Mears, Hassell help TinCaps to sweep

TinCaps outfielders combined for five home runs, including two each for Joshua Mears and Robert Hassell III, and Fort Wayne swept a doubleheader from the Lansing Lugnuts and at Lansing's Jackson Field, 13-9 and 6-2, to climb four games above .500 for the first time since April 2019.

Fort Wayne (9-5) trailed 5-3 in the first game, but scored four runs in the top of the fifth to go in front. Third baseman Justin Lopez doubled home a pair of runs to break a 5-all tie.

Mears hit his homers in the opening contest to give him five in four games and seven for the season, the most in the Midwest League. He drove in four runs.

Hassell hit two solo shots in the second game, including a go-ahead homer in the third that made it 2-1.

BASKETBALL

Raptors' Barnes top rookie

Toronto forward Scottie Barnes was voted NBA Rookie of the Year, edging Cleveland's Evan Mobley in a close vote. Barnes got 48 first-place votes and 378 points from a global panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters. Mobley received 43 first-place votes and finished with 363 points.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Carroll 2nd at Goshen Relays

Carroll finished second in the Class A team standings at the Goshen Relays with 71.6 points, trailing winner Penn with 104.16 points. The Chargers won a heat in both the 4x200 relay (1:31.02) and the 4x400 relay (3:29.21). Jaxon Zollinger of Carroll won the pole vault at 14 feet. Brandon Villafuerte of Angola won the shot put with a mark of 50 feet, 6 inches. In Class B competition, Isaac Clay of Central Noble won the discus with a throw of 57 feet, 7 inches.

Legends hurdler sets record

North Side sophomore Jaliyah Paige set the school record in the 100 hurdles at the Turtle Town Classic at Churubusco, winning the Gold Division finals in 14.94 seconds. Garrett's Natalie Armstrong earned the meet MVP award. Huntington North's Addy Wiley won the 800 in 2:07.35, the fastest time run by an Indiana girl this outdoor season.

Wawasee senior to play at PFW

Wawasee senior Keaton Dukes will be a preferred walk-on for the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team in the fall.