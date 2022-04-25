Geronimo to return for junior year at IU

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo will return to the Hoosiers for another season, the junior-to-be announced Sunday.

Geronimo was not likely going to be selected in the NBA draft if he had moved on to the professional ranks. The recent addition of five-star incoming freshman forward Malik Reneau and the return of All-Big Ten forward Race Thompson for a sixth season made some wonder whether Geronimo might opt for the transfer portal, but he put that speculation to rest.

Geronimo, a former four-star recruit out of Newark, New Jersey, averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per contest this past season. He shot 52% from the field and 31% from 3-point range.

Geronimo had the best game of his college career when he poured in 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked a shot in Indiana's win over Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four.

AUTO RACING

F1 champion wins 2nd of year

Formula One champion Max Verstappen dominated in Imola, Italy, in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season while leading teammate Sergio Pérez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016.

Women make Pro Stock history

Houston native Erica Enders closed Houston Raceway Park in Bayton, Texas, with a victory, beating Camrie Caruso in the final NHRA SpringNationals in the first all-female final in NHRA Pro Stock history. Enders had a 6.568-second pass at 210.24 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro for her third victory in the first five races of the season and 36th overall. The track that hosted its first national event in 1988 is closing after the event to make room for Katoen Natie's expanding port facility. Brittany Force won in Top Fuel, Matt Hagan in Funny Car and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

BASKETBALL

Simmons won't play after all

Nets guard Ben Simmons was ruled out of tonight's Game 4 of Brooklyn's playoff series against Boston, making it possible he won't play at all this season. The Nets listed Simmons as out Sunday on the injury report for tonight's game, when Brooklyn will be trying to avoid a sweep by the Celtics.

COLLEGES

Sophomore commits to Irish

Notre Dame landed its first commitment in the 2024 football recruiting class late Saturday when four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain of West Bloomfield, Michigan, chose the Irish over offers from Michigan, Tennessee and Boston College, among others. He was at the Blue-Gold Game in South Bend on Saturday.

Draft decisions

Duke freshman A.J. Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent. Griffin's NBA move follows that of 7-1 sophomore Mark Williams, 6-10 star freshman Paolo Banchero, 6-5 wing Wendell Moore Jr. and 6-5 guard Trevor Keels. Griffin is ranked as ESPN's No. 8 draft prospect. ...

North Carolina guard Caleb Love is returning for his junior season, a huge boost for the Tar Heels after their improbable run to the NCAA championship game. He decided not to enter the NBA draft. Sunday was the last day players could declare.

TENNIS

Roundup

Andrey Rublev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 in Belgrade, Serbia, to win the Serbia Open for his third title of the season. ... Carlos Alcaraz defeated Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets for his third title of the season in the final of the Barcelona Open, winning the all-Spanish match 6-3, 6-2. The 18-year-old moves into the top 10 in the world ranking at No. 9.