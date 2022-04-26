Mickelson signs up for PGA, US Open

Phil Mickelson has signed up for the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, and his manager asked the PGA Tour for permission to play in a Saudi-funded golf tournament outside London without saying whether Mickelson will play any of them.

Monday was the deadline for players to ask for a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational on June 9-11 in England.

It also was the deadline to register for the PGA Championship, to be played May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mickelson is exempt as the defending champion.

BASKETBALL

NBA news

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is in the NBA's concussion protocol and is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 of the first-round playoff series at Milwaukee, coach Billy Donovan said. ...

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the Grizzlies' series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA announced. Jenkins made his comments to the media following the Grizzlies' 119-118 loss Saturday in Minneapolis. ...

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant won the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

COLLEGES

2023 recruit chooses Irish

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when Sam Pendleton, a four-star offensive lineman from Pfafftown, North Carolina, chose the Irish over offers from Clemson, Tennessee and Boston College, among others. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Pendleton is the 10th commitment in Notre Dame's 2023 class.

Stewart going back to UT-Martin

Former Indiana guard Parker Stewart is transferring to Tennessee-Martin, he announced on social media. Stewart played for UT-Martin in 2019-20, when his father, Anthony Stewart, was the team's coach. Anthony Stewart died in November 2020 at age 50, and Parker Stewart transferred to Indiana.

PFW golf teams in Horizon event

Kasey Lilly of the Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team moved up 11 spots at the Horizon League Championship after a second round 2-under 70 at Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida. The Mastodons are in sixth place in the 10-team field with a 604. Wright State is leading with a 567. The final round of the event is today. ... The Purdue Fort Wayne women's golf team wrapped up the second day of the Horizon League Championship by shooting a team score of 345. The Mastodons were led by Casey Bunner for a second day, as she shot 79-85-164. The Mastodons' 321-345-666 puts them in ninth place. Oakland is leading with a 306-296-602. The final round is today.

Michigan players decide on draft

Michigan freshman Moussa Diabate is entering the NBA draft. The 6-foot-11 forward announced his plans on Monday, a day after standout center Hunter Dickinson decided to return for his junior season.

HOCKEY

Surgery for Vegas goalie

Golden Knights starting goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the team said.