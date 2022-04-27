Yanks fined $100,000 for sign info scheme

NEW YORK – The New York Yankees were fined $100,000 by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for using their dugout phone to relay information about opposing teams' signs during the 2015 season and part of 2016.

The fine was disclosed in a Sept. 14, 2017, letter from Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman that is set to be unsealed in U.S. District Court in New York this week as part of a dismissed lawsuit by a fan. The letter's contents were first reported Tuesday by SNY, and the letter was obtained by The Associated Press.

BASEBALL

Use of 14 pitchers OK'd till May 29

Major League Baseball and the players' association are allowing teams to have 14 pitchers until May 29, a change the league said was “for player health purposes.” The sides had said March 31 that a 13-pitcher limit would be enforced starting May 2.

BASKETBALL

NBA news

The Chicago Bulls might be without Zach LaVine when they try to avoid a playoff knockout tonight by the Milwaukee Bucks after the two-time All-Star entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. ... Phoenix coach Monty Williams has been fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against New Orleans. ... Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday was named the NBA's teammate of the year for the second time in three seasons. ... Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins was fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands during Game 4 of Denver's first-round playoff series against Golden State.

COLLEGES

PFW golf teams end seasons

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team ended the best season in program history with a fifth-place finish at the Horizon League Championship in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida. The Mastodons turned in a 900 performance over three days. Wright State won the team title with an 851, led by individual medalist Mikkel Mathiesen, who shot 203. ... The PFW women's team finished ninth the Horizon League Championship. The Mastodons shot 994. Oakland won the team title with a 915. Amalia Shahzan of Oakland was the individual medalist with a 212.

Coaches honor Trine's Miller

Trine senior Evie Miller, a Homestead graduate, was named NCAA D-III outdoor women's track and field national athlete of the week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. She ran the second-fastest time in D-III history in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Indiana Invitational last week. Her 10:06.26 set a personal and school record.

TENNIS

Djokovic OK'd for Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday.