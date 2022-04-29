State parks to waive entry fees on Sunday

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering a free day of outdoor recreation Sunday, kicking off Visit Indiana Week, a promotion of the Indiana Destinations Development Corp. that runs from Sunday through next Saturday.

Indiana state parks, state recreation areas, reservoirs, and state forests that charge a daily gate fee for each entering vehicle will waive that fee for all visitors Sunday. That is also the first Free Fishing Day of the year. Indiana residents will be able to fish on that day without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp, with all size and bag limits applying for those who keep fish.

Free Fishing Day applies to all public waters in Indiana. Anglers can find a fishing destination at on.IN.gov/recfinder.

BASEBALL

Pair of Cardinals get suspended

Cardinals star Nolan Arenado and pitcher Génesis Cabrera were suspended for their actions during a benches-clearing fracas Wednesday against the New York Mets. Arenado was banned two games and Cabrera one game, and both have been fined undisclosed amounts. Arenado is appealing his decision and was set to play third base for St. Louis against Arizona on Thursday night. Cabrera served his ban Thursday after pitching two innings during the 10-5 win over the Mets on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL

Butler, Heat each fined $15,000

The NBA fined Miami's Jimmy Butler $15,000 for making what it described as an obscene gesture during the team's series-clinching win Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat was also fined $15,000 for turning a video of the gesture into a social media post.

Chicago to host WNBA All-Stars

Chicago will host the WNBA All-Star Game for the first time, the league announced. The game will coincide with two major youth girls' basketball tournaments being played in Chicago the weekend of July 10. The league will host a two-day “WNBA Live” event that weekend. The regular season tips off May 6 and goes until mid-August. The playoffs are set to begin Aug. 17.

PARALYMPICS

Area athlete on governing board

Huntington native Zach Buhler, a U.S. Paralympian who was a member of the national goalball team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Paralympics last summer, was named an athlete representative on the board of directors for the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes.

Track and field

Agency adds way to report abuse

USA Track and Field has signed on to use technology that will give athletes an additional method to anonymously report sexual abuse and other forms of misconduct. The organization announced a deal Thursday with RealResponse, a company that serves around 100,000 athletes in nearly 1,500 pro, college, Olympic and grassroots sports organizations. USATF is one of four national governing bodies in the U.S. Olympic domain to sign on; USA Gymnastics also has a deal with RealResponse.