Lloyd to be minority owner of Gotham FC

HARRISON, N.J. – Two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd is rejoining NJ/NY Gotham FC as a minority owner, six months after retiring from the game.

The National Women's Soccer League announced the move Wednesday. Lloyd joined Gotham FC, previously known as Sky Blue FC, in 2018. She played three seasons until her retirement following the 2021 season.

Lloyd made 100-plus NWSL regular-season appearances and played 316 times for the U.S. women's national team, winning two World Cups (2015, 2019) and two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012).

Basketball

Lander transfers to W. Kentucky

Former Indiana guard Khristian Lander will transfer to Western Kentucky, he announced. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Lander, a five-star recruit in the 2021 class, reclassified to 2020 and played two seasons for the Hoosiers, averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 assists on 32% shooting in 9.7 minutes over 39 games.

Arrest made in NBA fraud probe

Keyon Dooling, a former vice president of the National Basketball Players Association and assistant coach with the Utah Jazz, was arrested Wednesday and added to a criminal case in which 18 former NBA players were charged with illegally pocketing millions of dollars by defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan.

Football

Irish sign DE

Notre Dame football added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when four-star defensive end Boubacar Traore chose the Irish over offers from Michigan and Boston College. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Traore is the No. 153 recruit in the country, per 247sports.com, and the 22nd-ranked defensive end.

Manning sets up Thomas fund

Peyton Manning has set up a scholarship at Georgia Tech honoring former teammate and Tech alum Demaryius Thomas, who died in December from an apparent seizure at the age of 33. The PeyBack Foundation will fund academic scholarships in the receiver's name.

High Schools

Signings

Eight Bishop Dwenger seniors signed with college athletic programs: Simon Garrett (Ave Maria, football, golf), Paige Aselage (Trine, cross country, track), Kaitlyn Woods (Marian, cross country, track), Dominic Cruz (Saint Francis, soccer), Kaylee Mulligan (Indiana, rowing), Joe Kelly (Holy Cross, basketball), Beau Jacquay (Saint Francis, baseball, basketball), and Grace Morris (Saint Francis, soccer). ... Four Columbia City track and field athletes have signed with college teams: Seth Mills and Jack Mills (Purdue Fort Wayne, men's cross country, track), Hailey Whiteleather (PFW women's cross country, track), and Isaiah Litherland (Huntington, track as a pole vaulter). ... Huntington North senior Kolton Foster is scheduled to sign with Huntington University men's soccer on Wednesday. ... South Side senior Jaylen Lattimore signed with Flyght Academy, a post-grad football program in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday.