Fort Wayne FC to play MLS NEXT Pro team

Fort Wayne FC, the city's USL League Two club, will face FC Cincinnati 2 of MLS NEXT Pro on June 7 at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field, the club announced. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati 2 is in its inaugural season as the reserve club for MLS's FC Cincinnati. MLS NEXT Pro is on the third tier of the US Soccer pyramid, while USL League Two is on the fourth tier.

Fort Wayne FC opens its USL League Two schedule on May 10 at Kings Hammer FC and will play its first home match against the same club May 15.

Basketball

Sixers, Bucks deal with key injuries

Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion and the Philadelphia 76ers said Friday night that the MVP finalist is out for the foreseeable future. ... Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer offered no new details on Khris Middleton's potential availability for the defending champions' Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Boston Celtics. Middleton, who sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee April 20.

Wildcats' Brooks in transfer portal

Fort Wayne native and former North Side star Keion Brooks Jr. has reportedly entered his name in the transfer portal. Brooks is already going through the NBA Draft process and could still return to Kentucky, where he has played the last three seasons. He averaged 10.8 points on 49% shooting last season and added 4.4 rebounds and an assist per game.

Football

Irish running back has surgery

Notre Dame sophomore-to-be running back Logan Diggs had shoulder surgery to repair his labrum after injuring it during the Blue-Gold Game. Diggs suffered the injury when he tried to stiff-arm a tackler and it is unclear how long he will be out or whether he'll be ready for fall camp. He ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry last season and was expected to be the team's No. 2 back.

Tennis

Osaka cruises in 1st clay match

In Madrid, former No. 1 Naomi Osaka kicked off her clay season with a comfortable straight-sets win over qualifier Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the Madrid Open. Osaka has pledged to be more positive with herself this season. The four-time Grand Slam champ beat Potapova. Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins advanced to the second round with a two-set win over Monica Puig. The sixth-seeded American won the last eight games on Arantxa Sánchez Vicario Stadium.

Becker receives 21/2-year sentence

Tennis great Boris Becker was sentenced in London to 21/2 years in prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. The three-time Wimbledon champion was convicted this month on four charges under the Insolvency Act and had faced a maximum sentence of seven years.