Red Wings fire coach after 7 seasons at helm

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings fired Jeff Blashill on Saturday, moving on from the coach tapped to guide the storied NHL franchise through a long rebuilding process.

General manager Steve Yzerman said the team was not renewing the contracts of Blashill, assistant Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko.

Blashill spent the past seven seasons behind the bench for the Red Wings, who have missed the playoffs the past six seasons while transitioning into a youth movement. They last qualified for the postseason in 2015-16 when they lost in the first round.

The Red Wings went 204-261-72 with Blashill at the helm.

Detroit improved drastically in 2021-22 behind rookies Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, finishing 12th in the 16-team Eastern Conference. The Red Wings could now be ready to take the next step back toward playoff contention with a new coach in charge.

Auto racing

Force tops quals with record run

In Concord, North Carolina, John Force topped Funny Car qualifying with his zMAX Dragway-record run Friday night in the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. The 72-year-old Force had a 3.850-second pass at 334.24 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro, eclipsing the track record of 3.851 set by daughter Courtney Force five years ago. Justin Ashley led the Top Fuel field with his Friday pass of 3.669 at 331.77. Angelle Sampey topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup with a 6.714 at 201.16 on Saturday on a Suzuki.

Basketball

Around the NBA

The NBA fined the Phoenix Suns $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules by failing to disclose guard Devin Booker's participation status in an accurate and timely manner before Game 6 of the first-round series against New Orleans. … A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, is expected to fetch between $3 million and $5 million in an online auction beginning May 18, David Kohler of SCP Auctions said.

COLLEGES

PFW golfer gets Horizon honor

Purdue Fort Wayne men's golfer Kasey Lilly was selected to the All-Horizon League First Team for the second straight season. The junior won the Tom Tontimonia Invitational and the Benbow Invitational, and she owns the best career scoring average in program history at 72.71. His 71.9 this past season is the school's best single-season average.

Tennis

Halep advances

In Madrid, Simona Halep defeated home crowd favorite Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16 at the Madrid Open. She will next face Coco Gauff, who defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.