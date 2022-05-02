Rahm wins Mexico Open

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Jon Rahm could have done without the stress he faced over the final two hours in the Mexico Open. It still was worth it to pick up his first victory since the U.S. Open last summer.

Rahm rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole to pull out of a four-way tie for the lead, and he had to make two tough pars and a finish more nervy than he expected.

The relief and satisfaction were evident when he tapped in for par on the final hole at Vidanta Vallarta for a one-shot victory. He pumped his arm and then pounded his fist downward, and at point he looked skyward and exhaled.

“Today was a battle,” Rahm said. “But I got it done.”

Tony Finau and Brandon Wu each closed with a 63, and Kurt Kitayama birdied the final hole from a back bunker for a 68. They tied for second.

Rahm, at No. 2, was the only player from the top 15 in the world and was a heavy favorite and he played that way from his opening 64. He just didn't feel any expectations.

“I like to think every time I tee it up I'm a favorite. I play to win,” Rahm said. “Fortunately, I got my seventh PGA Tour win. It was a pretty stressful weekend, all the way to the end.”

LPGA: In Palos Verdes Estates, California, Marina Alex won the Palos Verdes Championship for her second LPGA Tour title, breaking a tie with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th and parring the final two holes for a one-stroke victory over Jin Young Ko.

Three strokes behind Hannah Green entering the round, Alex closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 10-under 274 at hilly and windy Palos Verdes Golf Club. The top-ranked Ko also shot a 66.

CHAMPIONS: In The Woodlands, Texas, Steven Alker returned from a two-hour rain delay by playing a six-hole stretch in 6-under par on the back nine to race past Steve Stricker, close with a 6-under 66 and win the Insperity Invitational for his second victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Alker had to make a pair of tough par saves to close out the front nine at The Woodlands and stay one shot ahead of Stricker, who was playing for the first time in six months.

Alker birdied three straight holes starting at No. 11, and then he effectively put the tournament away by rolling in an eagle putt on the par-5 15th to build a four-shot lead.

Stricker and Brandt Jobe each shot 70 and tied for second, four shots behind. Alker finished at 18-under 198.

DP WORLD: In Girona, Spain, home favorite Adri Arnaus won a playoff to beat Oliver Bekker at the Catalunya Championship and claim his first European tour win.

Arnaus, who is from Barcelona in northeast Spain near Girona, trailed overnight leader Bekker by seven shots at the start of the day. But he carded a final round 7-under 65 to pull level. Bekker shot an even-par 72.

In the playoff, Arnaus and Becker made par on five trips to the 18th hole, but when they went to the 17th Bekker's bogey gave Arnaus the title.