Tourney pairings set for softball, baseball

The IHSAA released the sectional brackets for baseball and softball Sunday evening.

The softball sectionals will be played May 23-28. Baseball sectionals will begin May 25 with the sectional championships scheduled for Memorial Day (May 30).

Eastside, the reigning Class 2A baseball state runner-up, will open against Churubusco in the Eastside Sectional. The winner will face the winner of South Adams vs. Adams Central.

Norwell, which reached the 2021 Class 3A semistate championship, will play Mississinewa in the Bellmont Sectional.

Class A No. 10 Blackhawk Christian will open against sectional host Fremont.

Class 4A No. 6 Carroll will play the winner of East Noble vs. DeKalb at DeKalb.

Class 4A regional softball champ Columbia City will host a sectional and open against South Side.

Perennial contender Leo, back in Class 3A for softball this year, will open against Concordia at Garrett. The winner of that game moves on to face Bishop Dwenger.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR event rained out

Rain stopped the 400-mile race at Dover Motor Speedway after just 78 laps. The race will restart at noon today with Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott starting 1-2. Ryan Blaney is third, Truex is fourth and William Byron fifth.

COLLEGES

Purdue safety to transfer

Purdue safety Marvin Grant entered the transfer portal after playing three seasons for the Boilermakers. He played 20 games for Purdue, including all 13 last season, when he was the team's second-leading tackler with 76, including 21/2 for loss. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Detroit native has three years of eligibility remaining.

Wide receiver to join Hoosiers

Indiana added a transfer wide receiver to its roster when former Tennessee wideout Andison Coby committed to play for the Hoosiers over offers from Hawaii and Middle Tennessee, among others. Coby played one season at Northeast Mississippi Junior College, then another year with the Vols. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

BSU's Brown in transfer portal

Luke Brown, the fourth-leading scorer in Indiana high school basketball history who transferred to Ball State last year, has entered the transfer portal. Brown started his career at Stetson but moved to Ball State before playing a game for the Hatters. He appeared in 18 games for the Cardinals as a freshman after becoming eligible in late December, playing about 12 minutes a game and averaging 3.3 points on 29.4% shooting. Brown scored 3,011 points for Blackford from 2017 to 2021.

FOOTBALL

NFL teams sign state players

In-state players who signed free agent contracts with the NFL included linebacker Isaiah Pryor (Notre Dame, Saints), safety J.T. Wahee (Ball State, Buccaneers), safety Bryce Cosby (Ball State, Raiders) and defensive end Ryder Anderson (Indiana, Packers).

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings

Blackhawk Christian's Lewis Jones signed to play men's basketball at Cornerstone on Friday. The Braves' Lily Helmuth (women's basketball) will sign with Grace Christian on Wednesday and Jacob Boyer (men's basketball)will sign with Taylor on May 10.