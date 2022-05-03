Colts' Hines, mascot at TinCaps on May 19

The Indianapolis Colts will visit Parkview Field for the TinCaps' game against West Michigan on May 19 as part of the “Colts At Bat” tour, the TinCaps announced.

Running back Nyheim Hines, mascot Blue and Colts cheerleaders will attend the 7:05 p.m. game. Fans must have a ticket to the game to participate in activities with the Colts.

Autographs from Hines and Blue will be available from 5:35 to 6:30 p.m. and they will throw out first pitches. Blue will participate in promotions, there will be giveaways, a Colts Kids Club tent and NFL Play 60 zone.

The Colts encourage fans to arrive early. The autograph line may be cut off to keep the tour on schedule.

COLLEGES

PFW volleyball players honored

The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball players Troy Gooch and Jon Diedrich were All-America Honorable Mentions. Diedrich finished the season third in the country in total kills (434) and 12th in kills per set (3.98). Gooch finished ninth in the country and first in the MIVA in digs per set (2.37).

Nebraska's Frost barred 5 days

Scott Frost will be barred from coaching for five consecutive days this season as part of Nebraska's settlement with the NCAA for allowing an unauthorized staff member to do hands-on special teams coaching two years ago.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area athletes to be inducted

The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes 2008 3200 state champion Andy Bayer of Leo, three-time pole vault state champion Corey Shank of Northrop and the 2003 Northrop girls 4x100 team of Tamara Adams, Lakeita Rox, Kyndall Carr and Zakiya Robinson, which won a state championship in 45.75, a state meet record that stood for 17 years. The induction ceremony is June 25 in Terre Haute.

IHSAA names 1st 'emerging sports'

The IHSAA board of directors unanimously voted to make boys volleyball and girls wrestling the first IHSAA “emerging sports.” Under this process, the IHSAA will provide rule books, coaching clinics and catastrophic medical insurance to both, and teams will be subject to IHSAA rules. The goal is to help the sports grow even before the IHSAA can officially sponsor a state tournament. Data indicates 42 Indiana schools are fielding boys volleyball teams while 350 girls from 113 schools participated in the girls wrestling state tournament.

Area signings

Huntington North senior Gavin Babb will sign May 12 to play football and wrestle at Trine. ... Churubusco senior Ethan Hille will sign Wednesday with Trine to play football.

Soccer

2 more ban Russian teams

Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA. Portugal will take Russia's place in the Women's Euro 2022. Russian league winner Zenit St. Petersburg's place in the next Champions League group stage will go to Scotland.

Tennis

Halep wins again

Simona Halep overpowered Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-4 to make the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. She will face eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur, who beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. On the men's side, Jannik Sinner beat Tommy Paul 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3 and will face Alex de Minaur, who beat Pedro Martínez 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-3.