TinCaps open series by being blanked again

The TinCaps were shut out for the fifth time in seven games Tuesday, losing 9-0 in the opener of a six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.

Fort Wayne (11-11) led the Midwest League in runs scored as of April 26, but has since scored only nine runs in seven games and lost six of those contests.

The Timber Rattlers (13-9) broke it open with six runs in the fifth inning.

Jarryd Dale and Brandon Valenzuela had two hits apiece for Fort Wayne and Midwest League home run leader Joshua Mears broke an 0-for-29 slump with a single in the ninth.

Earlier, the TinCaps added right-handed pitcher Efraín Contreras, the No. 16 prospect in the Padres' system, to their rotation. According to Fangraphs, he will pitch Thursday.

Baseball

MLB news

The Cincinnati Reds put slumping first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list. ... Twins infielder Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee.

Basketball

Heat's Herro top 6th man

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was named the NBA's top sixth man. He averaged 20.7 points, nearly four more per game than any other reserve in the league.

US deems Griner wrongfully held

The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release. Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil. The State Department will now negotiate for her release.

High Schools

IHSAA realigns sectionals

The IHSAA released updated sectional alignments for football, soccer, volleyball and soccer for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. One of the biggest changes is that area Class 6A programs have been split into two sectionals: Northrop has moved up to 6A and is in Sectional 3 with Homestead, Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern. Carroll and Warsaw are in Sectional 2 with Penn and Elkhart. Churubusco moves up to Class 2A and is in Sectional 35 with Central Noble, Eastside, Bishop Luers and Whitko, among others. All local Class A teams are in Sectional 44.

Hockey

Toronto forward suspended

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford was given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in a playoff-opening win over Tampa Bay.

Tennis

Djokovic wins 1st match in Madrid

Novak Djokovic got off to a good start at the Madrid Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Gael Monfils in the second round. He next faces Andy Murray or Denis Shapovalov. Andrey Rublev reached the third round after a 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Jack Draper. Marin Cilic defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. On the women's side, Jessica Pegula beat Bianca Andreescu 7-5, 6-1 and will face Sara Sorribes Tormo, who beat Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.