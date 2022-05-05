Ex-assistant Roth to coach Blackhawk

Blackhawk Christian announced Wednesday afternoon that Matt Roth has been hired as the Braves' new head boys basketball coach.

Roth was an assistant at Blackhawk Christian from 2013 to 2016. Roth officiated high school and college games from 2016 to 2021, and then was a member of the Heritage boys basketball staff last winter.

Roth is currently a manager of sports medicine at Optimum Performance Sports, and he will begin work as P.E. and health teacher at Blackhawk Christian in the fall. He played basketball at Indiana from 2008 to 2012.

Roth replaces Mark Davidson, who last month moved into a head coach emeritus position after coaching the last two seasons while undergoing treatment for cancer. Davidson went 197-55 in nine seasons, winning eight sectional titles, three regional championships, two semistate titles and state titles in 2019 and 2021. This past season, the Braves went 23-5 and lost to state finalist Central Noble in the regional finals.

BASEBALL

TinCaps lose 5th straight game

Fort Wayne's offense continues an epic stretch of futility, dropping a 4-0 decision at Wisconsin for the TinCaps' fifth straight loss. It was the TinCaps' third straight shutout defeat and the sixth time in the last eight games they have not scored. They are 1-7 in their last eight games. Fort Wayne (11-12) had six hits, with Jarryd Dale and Justin Lopez each had two hits.

FOOTBALL

International NFL games set

The Green Bay Packers will play the New York Giants on Oct. 9 at the home of Premier League soccer team Tottenham in England. The Packers are the last team to play in Europe. In other international games, the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham on Oct. 2; the Denver Broncos will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium near London on Oct. 30; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks will play in Munich on Nov. 13; and the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will play in Mexico City on Nov. 21.

GOLF

Westwood seeks PGA Tour release

Lee Westwood has requested a release to play the first event of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series in Britain next month. Westwood said he has asked both the European tour and the PGA Tour for the release required to contest the $25 million event at Centurion Club from June 9-11.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signings

Carroll seniors Seth Fisher will sign today to play soccer at Indiana Tech. Also, Audrey Lemley (Purdue, cheer) and Jager Simkins (Spalding, lacrosse) will sign Wednesday. ... Five Northrop seniors will sign with colleges Friday, including Danielle Smith (Saint Francis, tennis), Mansa Wimes (Trine, soccer), Destiny Bradfield (University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy, volleyball), and Danielle Smith (Saint Francis, tennis).

SOCCER

FWFC to play Mexican club

Fort Wayne FC will play host to its second international friendly as the Tigres UANL reserve club will play at Shields Stadium at 7 p.m. June 22. Based in Monterrey, Mexico, Tigres UANL has been part of the Liga MX, the top tier of the Mexican football league system, for over 60 years.