TinCaps use big 9th to end losing streak

Anthony Vilar ripped a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning to put the TinCaps in front, and they went on to beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-3 at Fox Cities Stadium on Thursday to snap a five-game losing streak.

The game was tied at 1 entering the ninth. TinCaps slugger Joshua Mears was hit by a pitch to start the inning. A Jarryd Dale walk and Justin Lopez single loaded the bases. With two outs, Vilar's hit broke the tie. Ripken Reyes added an RBI single to make it 4-1.

The Timber Rattlers (14-10) pushed across two runs in the ninth, but Wen-Hua Sung struck out Darrien Miller with the bases loaded to end the game.

Corey Rosier gave the TinCaps (12-12) a 1-0 lead in the sixth when he belted his second home run of the season. It was the first run the TinCaps had scored in 321/3 innings after being shut out in their previous three games.

AUTO RACING

Byron, Hendrick reach extension

William Byron agreed to a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that will keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season. Byron, 24, has two Cup Series wins this season and four in his career.

COLLEGES

Indiana in talks to play Arizona

Indiana is reportedly finalizing a plan to play Arizona in men's basketball on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

FOOTBALL

NFL news

The Los Angeles Chargers signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy will be going into his ninth season. He had 66 tackles for the New England Patriots last season. ... Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was “home and fine” Thursday, one day after a report that he was involved in a traffic crash and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

HIGH SCHOOLS

SAC boys track meet postponed

The boys SAC Track and Field Championship was postponed to Monday at North Side. Field events will start at 5:45 p.m. and first race at 6 p.m.

Area signings

North Side senior Collin Siratei will sign Thursday to play basketball at Saint Francis. ... Hailey Whiteleather of Columbia City and Dylan Konieczny of Wawasee have signed with the Purdue Fort Wayne track and field program.

TENNIS

Nadal advances

Rafael Nadal saved four match points before outlasting David Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (9) to reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals in only his second match after an injury layoff.

CORRECTION

Because of a source error, the first auto race Herschel McGriff won incorrect in a story on Page 4B on Thursday. McGriff won the Mexican Road Race in 1950.