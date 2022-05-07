Delle Donne leads Mystics past Fever

WASHINGTON – Elena Delle Donne had 21 points and nine rebounds in her first season-opening game since 2018, and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 84-70 on Friday night to begin the WNBA season.

Delle Donne played just three games the previous two seasons because of COVID-19 concerns and back issues.

Natasha Cloud added 17 points and six assists for Washington.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 18 points. NaLyssa Smith, the second overall pick last month in the WNBA draft, had 13 points and 13 rebounds and No. 10 pick Queen Egbo had 10 points and six rebounds.

COLLEGES

Tech wins WHAC track titles

Indiana Tech swept the track and field titles at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships. It was the 11th straight title for the men and the fourth straight crown for the women, who set a meet record with 286 points. Tech's Sha'Londa Terry won the women's 100 meters (11.75 seconds), the 200 (25.31) and was a member of the winning 4x100 team (46.65). On the men's side, sophomore Zayquan Lincoln won the 100 in 10.42.

Trine honors pair of seniors

Trine recognized the top male and female senior student-athletes. Basketball player Nick Bowman received the Robert L. Greim Award, and Evie Miller, a Homestead graduate, was tabbed the Cheryl L. Coons Award recipient for her efforts in women's cross country and track and field.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Archers hire cross country coach

South Side teacher Maggie Blackwell has been named the girls cross country coach.

Area signings

Three Homestead seniors will sign with colleges next week: Grace Stedge (Butler, track and field) on Tuesday, and Noah Smith and Ian Smith (Huntington, soccer) on Wednesday.