TinCaps' comeback falls short in road loss

Joshua Mears slugged his league-leading eighth home run, and Robert Hassell III added a two-run double, but the TinCaps lost to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 6-3 on Saturday at Fox Cities Stadium, Fort Wayne's ninth defeat in 11 games.

Fort Wayne (12-14) fell two games below .500 for the first time this season.

The Timber Rattlers (16-10) chased TinCaps starter Danny Denz after just 21/3 innings, touching him for three hits, five walks and five runs. By the end of the fourth, Wisconsin was in front 6-0.

Mears broke the shutout in the sixth with his eighth home run of the season, his first extra-base hit since he homered twice April 23.

BASEBALL

Injured Sale suffers setback

Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale suffered a setback in his recovery from a fractured rib cage suffered in late February, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said before Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

BASKETBALL

76ers fined over Embiid report

The Philadelphia 76ers were fined $50,000 by the NBA on Saturday for violating league injury reporting rules in failing to disclose Joel Embiid's participation status in an accurate and timely manner. Embiid returned Friday night after missing the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Miami because of a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion.

COLLEGES

4-star lineman commits to Irish

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2023 football recruiting class when four-star defensive lineman Devan Houstan of Hagerstown, Maryland, chose the Irish over offers from Michigan, Penn State and Pittsburgh, among others.

Trine wins MIAA softball tourney

Trine (27-11) defeated Hope 6-1 to win the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association softball tournament and advance to the NCAA D-III Tournament. Mercede Dougherty drove in two runs for the Thunder, which has won 12 in a row.

TENNIS

Spanish teen defeats Djokovic

After defeating his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals Friday, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz rallied to beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) after more than 31/2 hours to reach the Madrid Open final.