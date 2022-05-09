TinCaps blow lead in 9th, fall to Rattlers

The TinCaps let a three-run lead get away in the ninth inning of the finale of their six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Fox Cities Stadium and lost 4-3 on Sunday, Fort Wayne's 10th defeat in 12 games.

Fort Wayne (12-15) has lost 5 of 6 games in back-to-back series and is three games under .500 for the first time this season.

The TinCaps led 3-0 entering the ninth, but reliever Ryan Och walked four of the first five hitters he faced to force in a run. After a strikeout, the second out of the inning, Och walked in another run and was pulled.

Sam Keating came on in relief and gave up a game-ending two-run single to Alex Hall.

Fort Wayne had 10 hits to just two for the Timber Rattlers, but the hosts walked eight times. TinCaps starter Robert Gasser pitched six shutout innings in his longest outing of the season and gave up just one hit while striking out six.

BASEBALL

Mets release veteran Canó

The New York Mets released second baseman Robinson Canó before Sunday's doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.

BASKETBALL

Fever loses to LA, drops to 0-2

Liz Cambage had 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, Brittney Sykes added 17 points and had five steals and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 87-77 in Indianapolis. Destanni Henderson, the No. 20 overall selection in last month's draft, scored a season-high 19 points for Indiana (0-2).

Morant doubtful for Game 4

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is unlikely to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State tonight after injuring his right knee on a play with Jordan Poole that the teams are debating from Memphis' 142-112 defeat Saturday night.

Warriors' Brown to coach Kings

The Sacramento Kings have agreed to hire Golden State assistant Mike Brown as their head coach. ESPN first reported that Brown would get the job. Brown is expected to remain with the Warriors for the rest of their playoff run before making the move to Sacramento.

COLLEGES

Homestead grad sets HR record

Indiana's Carter Mathison, a 2021 Homestead graduate, hit his 15th home run of the season in a 10-8 win at Michigan on Sunday to take sole possession of the IU freshman record that had previously been held by Alex Dickerson. Mathison and teammate Matthew Ellis are tied for the second-most home runs in the Big Ten.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Warsaw golfers 6th at preview

Warsaw was the top-performing area school at the State Preview tournament played at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel on Saturday, finishing sixth in the 21-team field with a team score of 330. Bishop Dwenger was 11th at 335, Columbia City 14th at 339, Leo 16th at 344 and Homestead 19th at 358.

TENNIS

Alcaraz wins Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev to win the Madrid Open. After victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, the Spanish teenage sensation comfortably defeated No. 3 Zverev 6-3, 6-1.