Ex-guard Hulls to lead Hoosiers' recruiting

Former Indiana All-Big Ten guard Jordan Hulls will be the Hoosiers' new team and recruiting coordinator, IU announced Monday. Hulls replaces Brian Walsh, who was promoted to an assistant coach position in late March.

Hulls, 32, the 2009 Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Bloomington South, scored more than 1,300 points for the Hoosiers from 2009 to 2013 and helped Indiana to back-to-back Sweet 16s and a Big Ten title in 2013.

The 6-foot guard went on to play nine seasons overseas, including the last two for MHP Riesen in Ludwigsburg, Germany. He will start his job with the Hoosiers when his season in Ludwigsburg is complete.

BASEBALL

MLB to resume games in London

Major League Baseball intends to play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026. The New York Yankees swept two games against the Boston Red Sox at London's Olympic Stadium in June 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were scheduled to play there on June 13-14, 2020, but those games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Cardinals and Cubs are the leading candidates to play in London next year.

Reds win 2nd straight game

Colin Moran homered in his third straight at-bat, Brandon Drury and Kyle Farmer each hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds won two straight games for the first time this season, rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 10-5 in Cincinnati. The Reds bounced back after being swept in three games at Milwaukee last week by a combined score of 34-12.

Athletics shut out Tigers

Paul Blackburn threw 62/3 strong innings to improve to 4-0 as the Oakland A's shutout the Tigers 2-0 in Detroit to snap a season-high nine-game losing streak. The Tigers, who managed just four hits and have been shut out in two consecutive games, have lost six in a row and 13 of their last 15.

BASKETBALL

Kings name Brown new coach

The Sacramento Kings announced the hiring of Mike Brown as their new head coach with hopes he can end the NBA's longest playoff drought ever. Brown is an assistant with Golden State and will remain with the Warriors for the rest of their playoff run.

COLLEGES

Cardinals setter wins Ball Award

Ball State men's volleyball player Quinn Isaacson won the Lloy Ball Award, given to the best setter in the country, Off the Block announced. Isaacson led the NCAA with 11.42 assists per set and finished his career sixth on Ball State's all-time list with 3,193 assists. The award is named for former IPFW great Lloy Ball, a four-time All-American for the Mastodons.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Dwenger golf coach retiring

Bishop Dwenger golf coach Dave Scudder is retiring after 36 years. He will be honored at an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Coyote Creek Golf Club, 4935 Hillegas Road.

Area signing

Churubusco senior Cal Ostrowski will sign today to play baseball at Ivy Tech.

HOCKEY

Islanders fire coach Trotz

The New York Islanders fired coach Barry Trotz after missing the playoffs in his fourth season with the team. Trotz had one year left on his five-year contract.